PALM DESERT — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Xavier Prep 4-2 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 Wild-Card Game on Wednesday at Xavier Prep High School.
The Lobos (11-3-4) led 3-0 at halftime and will play a first-round match at Hemet, the No. 7 seed, on Friday.
Littlerock freshman Adrian Villafranco scored three goals for the Lobos on three shots, sophomore Ricardo Morales Navarro had one goal and two assists and sophomore Eduardo Hernandez-Loera added an assist.
Navarro scored in the 10th minute and Villafranco scored on an assist from Hernandez in the 29th minute. Villafranco scored on a free kick in extra time.
“The boys played their hearts out,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “It was 89 degrees, so adjusting to the change in weather was difficult, but they were able to overcome.”
Highland 11,
Academy of Careers
and Exploration 0
HELENDALE — The Highland boys soccer team beat the California Academy of Careers and Exploration 11-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 Wild-Card Game on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (8-5-5), the fourth-place team in the Golden League, will play at Silverado in a first-round match on Friday.
California Academy
of Math and Science 1,
Paraclete 0
CARSON — The Paraclete boys soccer team lost to the California Academy of Math and Science 1-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Wild-Card Game on Wednesday.
The Spirits (6-7-3) finished fourth in the Gold Coast League.
Men’s Basketball
AVC 82,
Bakersfield 67
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team defeated Bakersfield College 82-67 in a conference game at Antelope Valley College on Wednesday, snapping a nine-game losing streak.
Four starters scored in double figures for the Marauders (9-15, 2-9) agains the Renegades (13-9, 5-5).
Lucas Bagsik scored 20 points to lead the Marauders, to go with five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Bagsik has stepped into the starting point guard position with the injury to Jonathan Daniels, the Marauders leading scorer, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The Marauders had just eight turnovers and finished with 19 assists.
Joshua Assiff finished with 19 points and four rebounds for AVC, Da’Jour Lewis had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals and Virgil Mahoney added 10 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four blocks.
The game was tied at 26-26 at halftime, but the Marauders outscored Bakersfield 56-41 in the second half.
“I thought it was one of the best games we played this season,” AVC coach John Taylor said.
AVC plays at Glendale on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Bakersfield 62,
AVC 55
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team lost a conference game to Bakersfield College 62-55 on Wednesday at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (11-12, 4-5) led Bakersfield 17-5, 6-3) 47-40 entering the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the Renegades 22-8 in the final quarter.
Jadis Watson led the Marauders with 28 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals, but was the only AVC player to score in double figures.
Bailey Cassell finished with nine points, four assists and five steals and Eriona Williams added seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
