Lobos score early in win over Eagle Rock

LITTLEROCK — Last week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship loss left a bad taste in the Littlerock boys soccer players’ mouths.
It was a taste the Lobos couldn’t wait to replace with the sweet taste of victory.
Littlerock scored a goal in the seventh minute on Tuesday and never looked back on the way to a 5-1 victory over Eagle Rock in the first round of the CIF State Southern Regional Division 4 Championships at Littlerock High School.
“I think (we) played a great game,” Littlerock coach Javier Meza said. “I think the loss we got last game, it was a wakeup call. Today, we did good from the beginning.
“Wonderful game. If we keep playing like that, we can do really good every single game.”
It was the first state game for the Lobos and the first state win. Littlerock also made school history by reaching the CIF-SS championship game.
The No. 2-seeded Lobos (17-2-4) came out strong and full of energy from the start of Tuesday’s game and kept that energy until the end of the contest, despite a chilling wind and light rain in the final 10 minutes.
“In the room, when we were having a meeting, we said last game the (other) team went out with more energy than us in the first five minutes,” Littlerock sophomore Adrian Villafranco said. “So, that was our goal this game.”
Villafranco scored the first goal for the Lobos on an assist from junior Ricardo Morales Navarro in the seventh minute.
“It felt good to get on the scoresheet early,” Villafranco said.
He went on to assist on the next four goals, finishing with six points in the game.
“I’m just letting off some steam,” Villafranco said.
With 13 minutes remaining in the first half, Littlerock’s Anthony Contreras Rueda scored on a kick from Villafranco to put the Lobos up 2-0.
“It was good,” Contreras Rueda said. “It gave us a 2-0 lead and after that we took charge of the game. Overall, we did good.”
Littlerock wasn’t done yet in the half.
Junior Adrian Mota nearly put in the Lobos’ third goal when he took a free kick just outside the box on the right side. But his shot pounded off the crossbar and back into play with 4:23 left before halftime.
In the 38th minute, Villafranco looked like he would take a shot from the left side of the goal. Instead, he crossed the ball to the middle and set up sophomore Adrian Alvarez, who kicked the ball into the net with ease.
“It’s a good thing not to be selfish,” Villafranco said. “I feel like we improved a lot from last game. It was a very good game today. We touched well, we attacked well, we defended pretty well.”
Eagle Rock’s goalkeeper was injured on the play after falling awkwardly.
He was replaced by Alex Borja.
The Lobos went into the break with a 3-0 lead.
“We attacked as a team and we defended as a team,” Contreras Rueda said. “Everything was together and we hustled until the last minute. We all did good.”
The Eagles had plenty of chances in the first half, but Littlerock’s defenders were quick to put their bodies between the shots and the goal, frustrating the offense.
“I feel like every game our defense does pretty well,” Littlerock junior defender Angel Montes De Oca said. “Mostly, we don’t allow any goals or allow only one or two. I think, today, it wasn’t the best, but we got the win, they only had one goal and we’re on to the next round.”
Eagle Rock had a quick shot on goal in the first minute back from halftime, but it was saved by Littlerock freshman goalkeeper Nelson Flores.
“I felt good in the first couple of minutes and then every time we scored, I felt more confident,” Flores said. “I felt more comfortable with the ball.”
In the 45th minute, Morales Navarro took a pass from Villafranco to the right side of the goal and was pretty much one-on-one with Borja before sending the ball into the back of the net to push the score to 4-0.
Junior Israel Aguilar put in the fifth and final goal for the Lobos in the 51st minute.
Littlerock had another opportunity to score when Antonio Chavez III took a penalty kick in the 67th minute. But the shot went over the goal.
The Eagles scored their lone goal with four minutes remaining after picking up the trash in front of the goal. Eagle Rock took a shot that hit off the crossbar and it bounced back into play. Another shot was deflected by a defender, but the the third shot, by Ryland Bailey-Roque, was the charm as it got past Flores.
“On the incident I made right there, I was like, ‘Oh I messed up,’” Flores said. “I made a mistake and I’m going to be thinking about it.”
Flores had seven saves in the contest. He is the lone freshman on the squad and is enjoying being part of school history.
“It feels amazing that coach Meza let me get the opportunity to play as a starter,” Flores said.
The 3-0 loss to Orange Lutheran in the championship game last Thursday wasn’t what Littlerock wanted, but they used it as a learning experience.
“I think everyone is just hungry now to go to the regional final and get that ring,” Montes De Oca said. “Because we had a chance and we lost it, so everyone is hungry now.”
Littlerock continues on in the state tournament on Thursday where they will host No. 3-seeded La Costa Canyon in the Southern Regional Division 4 semifinals.
La Costa Canyon, the San Diego Section Division 2 champion, defeated Animo Leadership 5-3 on Tuesday.
“That’s the plan — keep this going and hopefully make the finals for state,” Contreras Rueda said. “We’re taking one game at a time.”
