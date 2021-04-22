LANCASTER — Despite getting off to an 0-4 start this season, Littlerock boys’ basketball head coach Gene Myvett probably said it best.
“It’s about time,” he said. “We could easily be 3-2 right now.”
On paper the matchup between the Lobos and Lancaster was good as both teams began the season without a win.
Littlerock got hot in the final three quarters and the Eagles’ offense fell into a coma over the second and third quarters combined as the Lobos ended their winless drought with a 57-49 victory, Wednesday evening at Lancaster High School.
“We’ve been really short-handed,” said Myvett, whose team only played with six players. “But they competed. I’m happy that we’ve pretty much been in every game. Hopefully this momentum will travel to this Friday (against Quartz Hill).”
Littlerock was led by Jimmy Serrano, who finished with a game-high 25 points. Freshman guard Will Young chipped in with 15 points for the Lobos (1-4, 1-4).
“This feels amazing. We’ve been working so hard and I’m happy to get the win. I’m proud of my teammates. It’s about time we show up,” Serrano said. “I still think we played awful, but we’re so used to playing together it came in handy. We can build off this victory. It’s a good start for us.”
The Eagles (0-5, 0-5) jumped out of the blocks fast and built a 13-6 lead after the first quarter. However, they left their offense on the bench following the end of the first quarter as Littlerock used a 10-0 run to open the second quarter and lead 17-13.
Lancaster’s first points of the quarter came with 3:35 remaining following a bucket by Bryce Harris. In fact, Harris, who led his team with 24 points, was the only offensive spark for the Eagles in the second and third quarters as the rest of the offense went stale.
Harris scored 13 of Lancaster’s 17 points over the two quarters. No other player for Lancaster scored in double figures.
The Lobos outscored the Eagles 19-8 in the second quarter and led 25-21 at halftime.
“We have to have less turnovers and get better shots,” Harris said. “We’re playing better than we did at the beginning of the season, but it’s still very disappointing. We just have to shake it off.”
The game remained close entering the fourth quarter as Littlerock was holding a 35-30 lead. The Eagles kept the game within five points the first couple of minutes of the quarter, but the Lobos used a mini run capped by a turnaround jumper by Young as the shot clock expired giving his team a 42-33 lead.
The Lobos pulled away later in the quarter following a conventional 3-point play by Serrano as Littlerock built a 47-35 lead. Serrano iced the game with under two minutes remaining following his second 3-pointer of the game as the Lobos led 53-41.
“Hopefully this victory will give our team some momentum,” Serrano said.
