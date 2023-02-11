Lobos outlast Silver Knights

LITTLEROCK — You could sense that the Riverside Prep boys basketball team was in for a long night after it won the opening tip, and then proceeded to go on a fast break.
The only problem was the Silver Knights shot the ball on the wrong basket.
That was only the beginning.
The Littlerock boys basketball team used an impervious zone defense, and Riverside Prep couldn’t figure out the riddle as the Lobos advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4A playoffs with a 46-41, second-round victory over the Silver Knights, Friday night at Littlerock High School.
“They know they could’ve played better. It was only a fair performance on our part,” Lobos coach Gene Myvett said. “I thought we played just well enough to win.”
With the victory, Littlerock (18-8) made school history by becoming the first boys team ever to win two playoff games.
It’s prize for advancing to the quarterfinals: a date on the road with top-seeded Leuzinger (22-8).
The Lobos were led by William Young’s 19 points. He was pivotal when Littlerock needed buckets down the stretch.
“Our biggest problem is execution down the stretch,” Young said. “In close games we have trouble. We just couldn’t connect at times.
“I didn’t like how we performed on defense. We underperformed tonight. We had a lot of wide open shots that we missed. We must execute better to finish games.”
Young scored back-to-back acrobatic layups in the second quarter to give the Lobos a 21-12 lead. In the first two quarters of the game, Littlerock forced the Silver Knights (23-2) into 13 turnovers. Riverside Prep committed 21 turnovers for the game.
Littlerock’s defense held Riverside Prep to just two field goals and five points the entire night. Its defense gave the Silver Knights such fits that they had to settle for 3-pointers for the majority of the game.
Riverside Prep finished 8-for-28 for the game from 3-point range. It had more 3-pointers (eight) than regular field goals (six). The Lobos led 26-14 at halftime.
“I was proud of them because they made school history tonight, but it wasn’t the way we wanted it,” Myvett said. “It was right there for us tonight. We just have to find the toughness in our hearts to go full throttle and take a team out.”
Both teams played pretty even for the third quarter. As the Silver Knights shot much better in the third quarter, so did Littlerock. Tavis Moore matched Riverside Prep’s four 3-pointers of the quarter, with three of his own. Anytime the Silver Knights tried to cut the lead to single digits, Moore would drain a 3-pointer to keep his team at arm’s length.
“We did what we were supposed to do, but not in the fashion we wanted,” Moore said. “We could’ve communicated more on offense and defense. But, at the end of the day, we came out with the victory. At the end of games we have to be more aggressive and keep our foot on the gas. We got stagnant. I’m not pleased with this victory, but it’s good to advance.”
The Lobos led 41-30 entering the fourth quarter and played a game of cat and mouse. Littlerock’s strategy was to run as much time down as possible and then take a shot late in the shot clock.
It didn’t work, but the Lobos were fortunate because the Silver Knights didn’t take advantage. Neither team scored a point for the first four minutes of the quarter, before Riverside Prep finally scored at exactly the 4:00 mark to trim the lead to 41-32.
The biggest shot of the game came by Young with 3:12 remaining. Young got the ball at the top of the 3-point line and as the shot clock was winding down, Young shot an NBA-range 3-pointer that banked in to give the Lobos a 44-32 lead, and a little breathing room for Littlerock.
Things got a little interesting for the Lobos in the final two minutes. Following a 3-pointer by the Silver Knights, the lead was cut to 44-35.
The Lobos missed the front end of the one plus one three consecutive times, giving Riverside Prep a chance. Joaquin Fuentes was called for a technical foul late in the game for taunting, which gave the Silver Knights two free throws and the ball. The Lobos, however, were able to hold on for the win as Riverside Prep missed its final 3-pointers of the game.
“We played too passive in the fourth quarter,” said Young, who made both of Littlerock’s field goals in the final frame. “We must play smarter basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.