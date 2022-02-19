Lobos make program history

LITTLEROCK — The last 20 minutes of the Littlerock boys soccer team’s 3-1 victory over Cate on Friday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 quarterfinal match were intense.
The Lobos (14-3-4) led 2-0 until the Rams (11-3-0) snuck one past Littlerock’s diving senior goalkeeper Felipe Ramos with 15 minutes to go in the match.
From that point on, Cate was frantic in trying to get the equalizer, while the Lobos were trying to get that goal back for some insurance.
“When they got that goal, it was do-or-die for us,” Littlerock senior Derick Romero said. “We kept our composure, heads up and decided to end it just like that.”
Littlerock’s efforts paid off in the end as Romero was set up nicely by Angel Montes De Oca for a shot on goal and punched it in to make the large home crowd go wild with two minutes left in the game.
“It felt amazing,” said Romero, who hadn’t scored in about 10 games. “It’s been a while, it’s been a long time coming. It’s been about 10-plus games. As a senior, I felt happy to move my team.”
The win made school history for the Lobos, who had never made it past the quarterfinals.
“We’ve been dreaming of this ever since we were freshmen and as seniors, it’s just an amazing moment I want to celebrate with my team,” Romero said.
There was five minutes of stoppage time, but the game ended about a minute before that as a Cate player pushed a Littlerock player to the ground and a skirmish broke out on the sideline. The chaos caused the referee to call the game.
“It’s fun, but it’s stressful,” Littlerock sophomore defender Eduardo Hernandez Loera said about the game. “Passion comes out, everything comes out.”
The excited home crowd broke out into a loud cheer at the blown whistle.
“I think it was the crowd, the motivation,” Hernandez Loera said of what helped the team get the win.
Littlerock sophomore Anthony Contreras Rueda put the Lobos on the board in the first half on an assist from Adrian Villafranco.
Freshman Adrian Alvarez made it 2-0 at the beginning of the second half on an assist Ricardo Morales Navarro.
“I’m so happy,” Littlerock coach Javier Meza said. “We’ve been waiting for this day, waiting for this team and to pass to the next round. I’m so proud of them. They work as a team.”
Cate senior Peter Wood scored their lone goal.
Littlerock senior goalkeeper Felipe Ramos recorded four saves in his fourth playoff game.
“It feels great,” Ramos said about going to the semifinals. “I’ve been waiting for this for my whole high school life.
It’s been quite the season and playoff run for Ramos, who played three years on junior varsity before getting his shot at varsity. He has recorded 15 shutouts this season, including two in the playoffs.
“I got to shine in my senior year, my last year,” Ramos said. “It’s been good so far, winning in CIF.”
Ramos was also proud of his team’s defense and persevering offense.
“I’m really proud,” Ramos said of his teammates. “They didn’t give up at all. … We pushed through strong the whole game.”
The Lobos will play their first semifinal game on Tuesday at home against Los Altos of Hacienda Heights. Los Altos defeated Arroyo 3-2 (4-2 PKs) on Friday.
“We just have to keep on playing our best, not stopping,” Hernandez Loera said.
