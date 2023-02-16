Lobos keep rolling

LITTLEROCK — The defense of the Littlerock boys soccer team has risen to the challenge of another deep playoff run.
The Lobos posted their third consecutive shutout in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, beating Geffen Academy 2-0 on Wednesday in a quarterfinal match at Littlerock High School.
Littlerock (15-1-4) advances to the semifinals for the second straight season and will travel to Tesoro for a semifinal on Saturday. Tesoro defeated Glendale 3-2 in the semifinals on Wednesday, 4-2 on penalty kicks.
“Definitely our defense. Our defense was very strong,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “They say the forwards score the goals, but defense wins the game. I think we see that over and over again. Our defense has been amazing. They have shutout throughout the playoffs. We have not been scored on.
“We’ve had a solid defense. These boys are excellent. Anthony in the back and the two Angels. Our mids are quick with the ball. They’re fast and they’re playing really smart. As long as they continue this, we’re going to go far, deeper.”
Littlerock freshman goalie Nelson Flores had three saves in the shutout, but on several set pieces, he did not face a shot on goal, as the Littlerock defense was able to clear it.
“I feel like my team did a very good job on defense,” Littlerock junior Anthony Contreras Rueda said. “We fought until the end, from forwards to defense. We didn’t stop running. Credit to all the team, everyone, from keepers to bench players to everyone. We all played. We all played and supported each other good.
“We knew they were tall. They were trying to get the long throw-ins and the corners, but we knew that with our defense, we were really good. We defended them really good on that.”
Littlerock scored its first goal in the 37th minute, on a penalty kick by Rueda, after Littlerock junior Ricardo Morales Navarro was fouled.
“It’s another step closer to the goal we want to accomplish,” Rueda said. “I feel like my team played really good. They’re a good team too. They’re undefeated. It was a good game overall. I’m proud of my team. I’m proud of my teammates. They fought until the end and now comes semifinals.”
Littlerock junior Anthony Labra missed on two shot attempts in the first half. Labra had a header go wide left on a pass from sophomore Joaquin Garcia in the 29th minute and had a shot go high from 10 yards in the 32nd minute.
The Lobos nearly struck again early in the second half, as sophomore Adrian Alvarez had a free kick from 12 yards hit the cross bar in the 43rd minute.
Littlerock scored its second goal in the 70thh minute, when junior Adrian Mota chipped in a loose ball from 5 yards after an initial shot by Navarro was deflected by Geffen Academy sophomore goalie Arjuna Thiagarajan.
“It feels good again,” Adrian Mota said. “It feels like last game. It felt good. I knew I was going to score, but I didn’t know when. I knew it in my mind. I missed a couple of goals, but once I saw in that penalty box, I just took the shot. I had it wide open.
“This is the toughest team we’ve gone against. The other ones were pretty good. (Geffen) had more shots on us, too. They were pretty fast, too. Their defense was pretty slow.”
Navarro nearly scored again in the 76th minute, hitting the near post from 10 yards.
“We knew that we could center attack them,” Rueda said. “After that 1-0 goal, they were desperate to tie it up, but at the end of the day, we were able to come with the second goal.”
The Littlerock defense shined late in the game, as the Bruins made an aggressive charge.
Geffen Academy had three corner kicks in the second half and two were cleared on headers by Littlerock players. Joaquin Garcia cleared the first corner in the 60th minute and senior Alexander Deras cleared the second in the 65th minute.
“I think they did a really nice job,” Geffen Academy first-year coach coach Arron Craggs said of Littlerock’s defense. “I think they went into this playoff game not conceding a goal and you can see why. Defensively, they were strong and it was a challenge to break down their back line, but also in set pieces, where we are typically strong, also was a challenge too.
“I think we played a better second half than the first half. I think we tested their goal a little bit in the second half, but I think ultimately games are won on chances that we take and they took their chances really well.”
Flores and the Littlerock defense faced its toughest challenge in stoppage time, when Geffen Academy was awarded a free kick from 10 yards.
Flores and the Littlerock defense formed a wall at the goal line and deflected the kick out and was able to clear the subsequent corner kick.
“Anthony is a great last man,” Adrian Mota said. “I don’t know what we’d do without him. He’s really good back there. Angel and my brother, well they’re both called Angel, they’re doing pretty good back there, too.
“They’re much taller than us, but we kept getting it out. That was in our mind ‘Get it out. Get it out,’ and let the forwards do the rest.”
Littlerock High will hold a prep rally on Friday afternoon, to honor its two remaining playoff teams, the boys soccer and basketball teams, as well as the girls soccer team and the wrestling team.
“They played excellent,” Meza said. “I think they did their best. They were challenged. They really stepped it up. They came through. They played with their heart and we’re very proud of them.”
Littlerock advanced to the Division 6 semifinals last season, losing to eventual champion Los Altos 3-1. It was the furthest the Lobos had advanced in the playoffs in program history and the team was bumped up two divisions this season.
“Last year’s team was pretty good, but I feel like this team is better at touching and communicating and everything,” Adrian Mota said. “Last year’s team, I think we’re going to surpass them in the semifinals and make it to the finals, hopefully.”
Geffen Academy was bumped up after winning the Division 7 championship last season, a 2-1 win over Grace Brethren on penalty kicks, 4-2.
“It’s a good challenge,” Craggs said of the bump in divisions. “The team is pretty good. I’m happy with their season. First loss of the season.”
