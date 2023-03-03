Lobos hold on to top Mavericks

LITTLEROCK — The final five or so minutes of Thursday’s CIF State Division 4 Southern Regional Semifinal game between Littlerock and La Costa Canyon was hectic and seemed never ending.
But, when the final whistle blew, the Lobos cheered in relief at their 3-2 victory.
“They played great,” Littlerock coach Javier Meza said of his team. “I told them in the beginning, ‘Guys, you’ve got to go out there strong, like we know how to play,’ and they did. They did a great job, everybody, until the last minute.”
Down by a goal, the Mavericks (16-5-4) threw everything they had at the goal near the end of the second half. But their shots were either cleared by the defense or saved by Littlerock goalkeeper Nelson Flores.
“He had a great, great game today,” Meza said of Flores. “I’m so proud of him, especially to be a freshman. He really saved us today.”
Flores said he was a little nervous in the first 20 minutes, when La Costa Canyon scored their two goals, but he came back strong in the second half.
“I didn’t like the first half, how I played … I had to do something, I had to make a big impact,” Flores said.
And he did just that, saving every ball that came his way to finish with nine saves. He had a huge save in the first half when a free kick looked as though it was headed right into the net. But Flores flew through the air to save it.
“It felt good, that woke me up a lot,” he said. “It boosted me up where I was.”
The game was tied at 2 at halftime and both teams were trying to get the go-ahead goal in the second half.
The Lobos (18-2-4) finally came through on a goal no one really thought was going in.
Littlerock junior Anthony Contreras Rueda sent a free kick from a few yards behind the middle line on the right side to the left side of the field and sophomore Adrian Alvarez ran up to head it toward the goal.
The ball sailed toward the goal and looked like it might cross past it. But, instead, it fell into the bottom-right corner past the goal line and bounced into the top of the net.
“Honestly, I don’t even like to head it that much, but I got up there,” Alvarez said. “I didn’t think it was going to go in from that far.”
Alvarez also assisted on the first goal for the Lobos just four minutes into the game. He went on a breakaway from the left side of the goal and cleanly crossed it to sophomore Joaquin Garcia, who easily kicked it past the goalie to make it 1-0.
“It was good to see my teammate score, so it was great,” Alvarez said.
The pleasant and sunny day had something to do with Garcia’s goal.
“Like I was telling Mrs. (Gloria) Meza, I don’t like playing in wind and stuff,” Garcia said. “The sun makes me feel better and motivates me.”
But the Mavericks answered four minutes later as Colin Yarbrough showcased his speed and defeated the Lobos’ defenders for a kick on goal that went past Flores.
“They’re a great team,” Javier Meza said. “I think they played better than the one we lost to at CIF (Orange Lutheran). They played really good — everything, they’ve got speed, long throwing.”
The Mavericks showcased their throw-in capabilities in the 14th minute when they scored on a header from a throw-in.
“Their throw-ins were really long,” Garcia said. “Every time we would get there, we knew, one behind another and we’ll get them. They didn’t score on us anymore. We learned from the first goal.”
The Lobos were awarded a penalty kick on a handball inside the box in the 22nd minute.
Contreras Rueda took the kick and put it into the lower-left hand corner of the net, past La Costa Canyon’s diving goalkeeper.
“They were a great team, I can’t lie,” Nelson said of the Mavericks. “We slept the first 20 minutes, but we woke up.”
Flores and the defense held on from there.
“I’m proud of everyone and everyone who came out and supported us today,” Flores said. “Defense was amazing today.”
The Lobos were challenged for 80 minutes and appreciated it.
“It was a pretty intense game. Good team, good battle,” Garcia said. “They came out here and battled with us for 80 minutes, hard. But we didn’t give up. Alvarez, hell of a goal. All of us, good PK, goalie, defense, from defense up, it was all great. We played good.”
This type of game will definitely help prepare Littlerock for the battle ahead as they earned a rematch with Orange Lutheran in the State Southern Regional Finals on Saturday.
“It’s going to help us a lot for next game,” Meza said. “We’ve got to work on the little mistakes that we did, but we should be fine.”
The Lobos lost to Orange Lutheran 3-0 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Finals on Feb. 23.
“It feels great,” Alvarez said. “We’re back in another final, making history again. We’re going to play the same team again, so we want our revenge. We want to win this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.