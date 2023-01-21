Lobos hold off Falcons, stay in first

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team scored three goals in the first half of its Golden League match against Palmdale and held on for a 3-2 victory on Friday night at Littlerock High School.
The Lobos (9-1-2, 7-1-1) remain in first place, while Palmdale (7-3-3, 5-1-3) remains in second.
Littlerock junior Adrian Mota put the Lobos on the board first, scoring in the 17th minute on an assist from sophomore Angel Mota. Littlerock sophomore Joaquin Garcia scored on an assist from senior Alexander Deras in the 27th minute.
Littlerock sophomore Adrian Alvarez scored on a free kick in the 33rd minute, giving the Lobos a 3-0 halftime lead.
Littlerock freshman goalie Nelson Flores made three saves in the net for the Lobos.
“Palmdale came back strong after the half and scored two goals on us,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “We were able to walk away with our three points. We are taking this one game at a time because we know every team in Golden League is going to bring it.”
Paraclete 87, La Salle 81
PASADENA — The Paraclete boys basketball team nearly blew a 26-point lead, holding off La Salle 87-81, for a Camino Real League victory at La Salle High School on Friday night.
The Spirits (20-3, 3-2) had a 26-point lead in the third quarter. La Salle hit a 3-pointer at the end of the game to cut the deficit to its smallest amount.
“We didn’t play well in the last quarter,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said.
Paraclete junior Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 30 points, senior Donovan Ware had 20 points, junior Devon Marshall added 16 points and junior DJ Phillips had 13. Junior Aaron Williams had six and junior Kris Horton added two points.
Paraclete snapped a two-game losing streak in league play and will host Salesian for a league game on Wednesday.
