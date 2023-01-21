 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Lobos hold off Falcons, stay in first

Littlerock boys soccer

Photo courtesy of Christina Ramos

The Littlerock boys soccer team celebrates a first-half goal by sophomore Adrian Alvarez (20) on Friday night against Palmdale at Littlerock High School. The Lobos scored three goals in the first half and held on for a 3-2 Golden League victory.

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team scored three goals in the first half of its Golden League match against Palmdale and held on for a 3-2 victory on Friday night at Littlerock High School.

The Lobos (9-1-2, 7-1-1) remain in first place, while Palmdale (7-3-3, 5-1-3) remains in second.

