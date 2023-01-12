Lobos hand Royals first boys soccer loss

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team handed Quartz Hill its first loss of the season with a 2-1 Golden League victory on Wednesday at Littlerock High School.
The Lobos (7-1-2, 5-1-1 GL) trailed 1-0 at halftime, but quickly drew even after the break. Littlerock’s Adrian Alvarez scored the equalizer four minutes into the second half with an assist from Aiden Garcia.
In the 14th minute of the second half, Littlerock’s Alexander Deras scored the go-ahead goal on a header from a corner kick by Adrian Villafranco.
Nelson Flores recorded four saves — all in the second half — for the Lobos, who are in second place in the league.
The Royals are now 8-1-1 overall and 6-1 to end the first half of league play as they remain in first place.
Quartz Hill begins the second round of league play at Palmdale on Friday, while Littlerock hosts Antelope Valley.
— Lancaster 2, Antelope Valley 2
The first round of Golden League play ended Tuesday with Quartz Hill (6-1) in first place, followed by Littlerock (5-1-1) in second, Palmdale (4-1-2) in third, Highland (4-2-1) in fourth, Eastside (2-3-2) in fifth, Knight 1-4-2 in sixth and Antelope Valley (0-5-2) and Lancaster (0-5-2) tied for seventh.
Paraclete 69, Bishop Amat 43
LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team won its 14th straight game with a 69-43 victory over Bishop Amat on Wednesday in a Camino Real League contest.
The Spirits, ranked No. 1 in CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA, are now 20-1 overall and 3-0 in their new league.
Donovan Ware led Paraclete with 22 points and Mister Burnside followed with 19.
Titus Morris and Devon Marshall each scored five points for the Spirits, while Aaron Williams put in four, DJ Phillips and Darren Allen each had three points, and Kris Horton, Napoleon Serna, Ryan Brown and DeAndre Bennet scored two points apiece.
Morris was named the team’s Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game for his overall play on the night.
“He distributed the ball extremely well tonight, had some great assists,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said, adding Morris also played well defensively, taking a few charges. “He just had a good all-around game tonight.”
The Spirits host St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy on Friday. SPXSMA is also 3-0 in league play.
— Highland 51, Palmdale 49
— Quartz Hill 75, Littlerock 51
— Lancaster at Antelope Valley, not reported
The first round of the Golden League boys basketball season ended on Tuesday with a three-way tie between Knight, Eastside and Quartz Hill, who all beat each other and are 6-1 in league play.
Littlerock (4-3) sits alone in fourth place, while Highland (3-4) is sixth, Palmdale (2-5) is seventh and Lancaster and Antelope Valley went into Wednesday’s game tied for seventh. The final score of their game was not reported.
