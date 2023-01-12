 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Lobos hand Royals first boys soccer loss

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team handed Quartz Hill its first loss of the season with a 2-1 Golden League victory on Wednesday at Littlerock High School.

The Lobos (7-1-2, 5-1-1 GL) trailed 1-0 at halftime, but quickly drew even after the break. Littlerock’s Adrian Alvarez scored the equalizer four minutes into the second half with an assist from Aiden Garcia.

