Lobos fall to Los Altos in CIF semifinal game

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team lost to Los Altos 3-1 in a frenzied finish on Tuesday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 semifinals.
“They made school history, we’re proud of them,” Littlerock co-coach Gloria Meza said. “I couldn’t be any more prouder of them. They tried their best and it is how it is. That’s how games are. …
“We had a great crowd out today again. A lot of support from alumni and everybody else. We’ll be OK, they’ll recover.”
The Lobos (14-4-4) made school history by reaching the semifinals for the first time.
“It feels good,” senior Martin Barranco Luna. “After all the years of playing here, I’m glad we made it this far.
“It was a great season, a great four years here. I enjoyed the moments, but, now, I’ve got to move on.”
Littlerock and Los Altos (18-6-3), also making its first semifinal appearance, fought hard in a scoreless first half. The struggle to score lasted deep into the second half.
Finally, with the Lobos pressuring, Barranco Luna got a good foot on the ball, after an assist from freshman Joaquin Garcia Valdez, and put it into the net from the right side with nine minutes remaining. The Lobos and their large home crowd cheered.
“It felt good, because it was my first one,” Barranco Luna said. “Knowing it’s CIF, it could have gone as the win. But then, after, I feel like we got too confident and stopped communicating and stopped playing as good.”
The celebration didn’t last long as four minutes later the Conquerors swooped in for a goal of their own to tie it up.
“Once their first goal went in, that’s when we put our heads down, like always, and never put our heads up,” Barranco Luna said. “Then, we just gave up at the end.”
Los Altos recorded their other two goals quickly — one with under two minutes remaining and the other in stoppage time.
The Conquerors were awarded a penalty kick when the Lobos were called for a handball with under two minutes to play, though the Littlerock player insisted the ball touched his shoulder.
A diving Felipe Ramos nearly made the save, but it went in to put Los Altos up 2-1.
“I don’t like PKs. I hate PKs,” Littlerock co-coach Javier Meza said.
A breakdown in the defense and a nice set play gave the Rams a 3-1 lead.
“It was just one bad play where they got their goal and then that accelerated,” Gloria Meza said.
The team was proud of their historic playoff run, but were sad knowing they could have made more history.
“I wish we could have went to the final for the school,” Ramos said. “I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Littlerock is losing six seniors, only a couple are starters, so they’re hoping to be strong again next season.
Los Altos made history by reaching its first championship game. They will play at No. 1 Temple City on Saturday. Temple City defeated The Palmdale Aerospace Academy in similar fashion, 3-1.
