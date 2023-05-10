Lobos fall in 2nd round

LITTLEROCK — There were mixed emotions for the Littlerock baseball team on Tuesday.
The Lobos were sad their season came to an end following a 5-0 loss to Brentwood in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 second-round game at Littlerock High School.
Littlerock was frustrated because they knew they were capable of playing better.
The Lobos were also proud of what they were able to accomplish this season, having one of, if not the best, season in program history.
Littlerock finished 13-15 overall, the most wins in at least 18 years and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, possibly for the first time.
“A little disappointed, wanted to go a lot further into the playoffs,” said Littlerock senior center fielder Peter Zamudio, a four-year varsity player. “It didn’t happen. Hit. We left runners on base, four or five times. We just needed that one hit to bring those runners in.”
The Lobos finished with four hits and didn’t get their first until the fourth inning, a two-out single by Peter Zamudio.
Still, the Lobos had runners on base every inning, drawing four walks, one batter was hit by a pitch and Brentwood committed three errors.
“I know we’re capable of playing better,” Littlerock coach Ruben Ortiz said. “I didn’t think we played that great. We definitely couldn’t hit the ball. We couldn’t make the easy plays, that’s what it came down to. Not making the easy plays and not getting the timely hits when we needed.”
Brentwood (13-8) scored four runs in the second inning on five hits and scored another in the third.
“Today, it just wasn’t the best,” said Littlerock senior starting pitcher Mauricio Hernandez, a four-year varsity player. “We didn’t come out with the best mentality. A lot of things could have gone different. It’s just tough. Tough outcome.
“It’s always been like that, a lot of games this season. It’s always been like that this season. We just needed that extra hit.”
The Lobos stranded runners at first and second in the second inning, as first baseman Coltran Duggan reached on an error with one out and designated hitter Rylan Eubanks drew a two-out walk.
Littlerock sophomore shortstop Saul Orozco hit a two-out single in the fifth, the Lobos’ second hit of the game.
“Starting off the game, it wasn’t our best start, how we usually start when we win, so we knew it was going to be tough,” said Orozco, a first-year varsity player. “After we were able to bring back the energy in the game, at the end it was too late and it wasn’t enough.”
Littlerock had its best scoring opportunity in the sixth, loading the bases with one out.
Hernandez led off the inning with a walk, Joseph Zamudio followed with a single and Peter Zamudio reached on an error with one out, in what could have been a 6-4-3 double play ball but instead loaded the bases with one out.
Eubanks hit a ground ball and Hernandez was forced out at home. Brentwood junior reliever Brady Rose struck out the final batter to end the inning.
“The boys rallied,” Brentwood coach Dave Andrews said. “They really came together. Our first two games, our scores have been really, really high. We’ve gotten a lot of runs. They found out what a scrappy and what a good team Littlerock is.
“The challenges coming to a place on the road. It’s always hard to win on the road. Really hard to win on the road in the playoffs, I don’t care who you’re playing. We’re dealing with the elements, the wind, the field. These guys know every inch of it. That’s a heck of a team. They don’t lay down. They fight ’til the end. Our guys really showed that they were able to mentally get it together and scratch across five runs and get a win.”
Littlerock stranded another two batters in the seventh inning, as Adan Herrera led off with a walk and Orozco followed with a single. Orozco finished 2-for-4 for the Lobos.
Joseph Zamudio reached on an error, but the Eagles tagged out Orozco in a rundown to end the game.
“That’s big. We’re sad, because our season ended early, but we’re definitely very happy, very grateful that we were able to make this happen, make playoffs,” Hernandez said. “It’s something I’ve worked for since I was a freshman, a lot of us seniors. Happy that it happened, but things happen.”
Hernandez threw a complete game for the Lobos, giving up five runs on 13 hits and no walks, striking out three.
“Definitely the work we put it,” Hernandez said of this season. “A lot of people put in a lot of work, even being out here since fall, since summer. We’ve always been putting in the work. We’ve always had the mentality that this is going to be different. The team is different. We just had high hopes and we just put in the work.
“Definitely very happy that we were able to make playoffs and we were able to work hard to make our dreams come true, pretty much.”
Littlerock won its wild-card game on May 2, 5-2 at the Academy of Academic Excellence.
The Lobos initially lost its first-round game, 4-1, to Nuview Bridge, but then was awarded a forfeit victory after Nuview admitted to violating the pitch count rule.
It was the first playoff appearance for Littlerock since 2006, when the Lobos lost a Division 3 wild-card game at Paramount, 10-0.
“It’s very satisfying,” Peter Zamudio said. “It’s something we talked about since summer. We wanted it, at least to make playoffs, because none of us have ever done it.
“I think we played amazing. Overall, throughout the season, it’s been a big jump from last year. We improved so much. This is the biggest accomplishment for any of us. Team work. Before we wouldn’t work as well. Didn’t know the coaches as well and didn’t really work as a team. Right now, it’s like a better brotherhood.”
The Lobos had their best finish in the Golden League, placing fourth, since 2006, and most league wins, finishing 6-8 this year, since they were 6-8 and fifth in 2019.
“We set goals at the beginning of the season,” Ortiz said. “We’re not a big school. We’re not going to overpower you with hitting or pitching. We knew it would take everybody, from one to 12, everybody here to accomplish this and we did.
“It was very fulfilling to accomplish the goals. This senior class, they were freshmen when I took over the varsity. Just to see them go through all these years, go through the heartbreaks, just go through everything. Just to see them succeed and see them make the playoffs and be successful, it feels good. We really worked hard.”
Ortiz is in his fourth year with the team, but three full seasons due to the COVID season.
Orozco said the Lobos recovered after losing the first four games of the season.
“After that we found our groove,” Orozco said. “We started winning games. We became more of a team, had more chemistry. We’ve definitely grown, not just as a team, but as a program. We played really well this season.”
Brentwood sophomore Dean Hoshide struck out eight batters in four shutout innings, giving up one hit, two walks and a hit batter. Rose struck out two batters in two innings, giving up two hits and two walks and junior Max Rice gave up one hit in one inning of work.
Brentwood will play at Cornerstone Christian in the quarterfinals on Friday. Cornerstone Christian defeated Thacher 2-1 in the second round on Tuesday.
Brentwood is making its first playoff appearance in 10 years.
“I think this is as far as the school has gone in baseball in quite a few years,” Andrews said.
Brentwood finished third in the Gold Coast League.
