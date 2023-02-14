 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School and College Winter Sports Roundup

Lobos earn quarterfinal berth

  • 0

ADELANTO — The Littlerock boys soccer team scored early and often against Adelanto on Saturday and walked off the pitch with a 5-0 victory in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.

“Excellent game by my boys today,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said on Saturday. “They worked together and came out on top for the second round.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.