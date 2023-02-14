Lobos earn quarterfinal berth

ADELANTO — The Littlerock boys soccer team scored early and often against Adelanto on Saturday and walked off the pitch with a 5-0 victory in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.
“Excellent game by my boys today,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said on Saturday. “They worked together and came out on top for the second round.”
With the win, the Lobos () move on to play Geffen Academy at home on Wednesday.
Littlerock scored three goals in the first half, starting just two minutes into the contest with a goal from Adrian Villafranco assisted by Alexander Deras.
In the 17th minute, Villafranco, who scored two goals with two assists, put the Lobos up 2-0 scoring off an assist from Adrian Mota.
Joaquin Garcia tapped in the third goal of the first half with an assist from Villafranco.
Littlerock’s Adrian Alvarez scored 10 minutes into the second half with an assist from Mota.
Ricardo Morales scored the Lobos’ last goal on an assist from Villafranco.
Oxnard 4, TPAA 1
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy boys soccer team lost to Oxnard 4-1 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Saturday.
The Yellowjackets (18-3-8) led 2-0 at halftime and outscored the Griffins (14-2) in the second half, 2-1.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy reached the semifinals of Division 6 last season and were moved up two divisions this year.
Oxnard moves on to the quarterfinals on Wednesday where they will take on El Toro (15-5-3).
Girls Basketball
Murrieta Valley 65, Highland 64
MURRIETA — The Highland girls basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Murrieta Valley, 65-64, on Saturday in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA playoffs.
The Bulldogs (23-7) missed free throws in the final minutes, while the Nighthawks (17-10) made theirs to take the win.
Highland broke a 61-all tie with 1:12 remaining on No. 24 3-pointer to go ahead 64-61. The Bulldogs had plenty of chances to extend their lead, but missed four free throws in the final 43 seconds.
The Nighthawks scored with 14 seconds remaining to pull within one, 64-63. They immediately stole the ball on the next possession and took a foul with 5.5 seconds left. Murrieta Valley senior Ava Black knocked down the two free throws to take a 65-64 lead. The Bulldogs lost the ball out of bounds in the final five seconds and couldn’t steal the final inbounds pass.
Murrieta Valley moves on to the quarterfinals on Wednesday where it will take on El Dorado (20-8).
Boys Basketball
Bonita 61, Paraclete 52
LA VERNE — The Paraclete boys basketball team couldn’t defeat Bonita for a second time on Saturday, falling 61-52 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A playoffs.
Paraclete (25-5), seeded No. 1 in the division, defeated Bonita 61-60 on Dec. 29 to win their bracket at The Classic at Damien. But it was the Bearcats (17-12) who were victorious on Saturday.
The game was tied 26-26 at halftime.
Mister Burnside and Devon Marshall each scored 16 points to lead the Spirits, while Donovan Ware had 12 points.
Paraclete shot a total of eight free throws, while Bonita went 17-for-21. 28 of the 29 free-throws came in the second half.
Bonita moves on to the quarterfinals today where it will take on San Dimas (25-6).
Men’s College Basketball
AVC 56, Bakersfield 52
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team won its fourth straight Western State Conference game with a 56-52 victory over Bakersfield College on Saturday.
The Marauders (12-14, 6-6 WSC), who led 26-23 at halftime, had a less than stellar 3-point shooting night, but made up for it on defense.
“We were 1-for-10 from 3, but we played excellent defense and shot 50% the second half (11-for-22),” AVC coach John Taylor said. “They ended up shooting 32% for the game. So, defensively, we did a good job.”
Dakhari Lewis led the Marauders with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds and added four blocked shots, while Jonathan Daniels scored 12 points with five assists and no turnovers.
AVC’s Malachi Jones scored six points with six rebounds and Tre Hawkins picked up eight points off the bench.
The Marauders are up against a tough team in first-place Citrus on the road on Wednesday in their search for a fifth straight conference victory.
