 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Boys Soccer | 2022-23 All-Golden League Boys Soccer Team

Lobos earn first top honor

Contreras Rueda is Defensive POY; Highland’s Rodriguez Katz named Offensive POY

  • 0

The Littlerock boys soccer team earned their first all-Golden League top honor when junior defender Anthony Contreras Rueda was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. 

“It feels really good,” Contreras Rueda said. “I’m really happy for myself and for the whole team. I feel like I couldn’t have done this without my team. I’m proud that I got, for the first ever time, (Defensive) Player of the Year for all-Golden League. I’m just really grateful for everyone in this group, my coaches and everyone.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.