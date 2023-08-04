Lobos earn first top honor

The Littlerock boys soccer team earned their first all-Golden League top honor when junior defender Anthony Contreras Rueda was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
“It feels really good,” Contreras Rueda said. “I’m really happy for myself and for the whole team. I feel like I couldn’t have done this without my team. I’m proud that I got, for the first ever time, (Defensive) Player of the Year for all-Golden League. I’m just really grateful for everyone in this group, my coaches and everyone.”
Contreras Rueda was part of a strong Littlerock defense that helped the team post an 18-3-4 overall record and a 10-1-3 Golden League record that tied them with Quartz Hill for the league title.
The Lobos posted 10 shutouts during the season.
Contreras Rueda also recorded seven goals and five assists and was 3-for-3 on penalty kicks.
“For a center-defender, that’s most in the league,” he said about his goals.
Highland senior Jakob Rodriguez Katz was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Rodriguez Katz scored a league-high 16 goals, including two hat tricks, with four assists. He scored all four goals in the Bulldogs’ 4-1 victory over Antelope Valley on Dec. 7 and followed that performance with three goals in a 5-1 win over Lancaster on Dec. 9.
Goalkeeper of the Year went to Palmdale senior Samuel Alcantara, who allowed 10 goals and recorded 41 saves in nine games for the Falcons. He went 6-2-1 in those nine games with three shutouts.
Co-league champions Littlerock and Quartz Hill both reached CIF-Southern Section championship games. The Lobos lost to Orange Lutheran 3-0 in the Division 4 title game and the Royals defeated Los Alamitos 3-2 to win the Division 3 championship.
Littlerock went on to play Orange Lutheran again in the CIF-State Southern California Regional Division 4 championship game, but lost 3-0.
Quartz Hill lost to Point Loma, 2-0, in the CIF-State SoCal Regional Division 3 semifinals.
Joining Contreras Rueda on the all-Golden League First Team for Littlerock was junior defender Angel Montes De Oca, sophomore forward Adrian Villafranco and senior defender Alexander Deras.
Villafranco helped lead the Lobos with 13 goals and 17 assists, while Montes De Oca and Deras each scored one goal with two assists.
Quartz Hill’s first-teamers included senior forwards Davien Karanikolas and Chisom Ene and senior defenders Damon Smith and Omar Lopez.
Karanikolas scored 12 goals with 14 assists for the Royals, while Ene led the team with 14 goals and added four assists.
Smith and Lopez helped Quartz Hill to a 18-2-4 overall record and 10-1-3 in the Golden League. Lopez also scored five goals with three assists, while Lopez added two goals and three assists.
Alcantara was joined on the first team by two teammates, junior Diego Nunez and senior Abraham Diaz.
Nunez picked up two goals and 10 assists for the Falcons, while Diaz recorded nine goals and five assists.
Highland junior Nathaniel Cobb joined Rodriguez Katz on the first team.
Eastside was represented by seniors Alexander Rodriguez and Jason Palacios.
The first team was rounded out by Lancaster senior Emilio Gonzalez, Knight senior Omar Perez and Antelope Valley junior Angel Dominguez.
The second team included: Littlerock sophomore Joaquin Garcia (led his team with 16 goals and added nine assists) and junior Ricardo Morales Navarro; Quartz Hill junior Kaleb Stokes and senior goalkeeper Xander Jakeway (20 goals allowed, 137 saves); Palmdale junior Juan Garcia and senior Javier Castellanos; Eastside junior Sebastian Gonzalez and sophomore Angel Magana; Highland seniors Cruz Campos and Raul Precido; Lancaster junior Oscar Flores and senior Nino Parangao; Knight junior Baris Dokmeci and Antelope Valley senior Gregorio Pacheco.
Honorable mentions went to: Antelope Valley junior Joseph Paz, Eastside sophomore Edwin Lopez, Highland junior Jose Figueroa, Knight junior Diego Briseno, Lancaster senior Sebastian Moya, Littlerock sophomore Adrian Alvarez, Palmdale junior Andres Ramos and Quartz Hill senior Kwadwo Dua.
Littlerock and Quartz Hill also had several players named to the all-CIF-Southern Section first team in their respective divisions.
Quartz Hill’s Damon Smith was named Player of the Year in Division 3, while coach Casey Jenison was named Coach of the Year.
Other Royals named to the first team included Chisom Ene, Davien Karanikolas, Kaleb Stokes and Kwadwo Dua.
In Division 4, Anthony Contreras Rueda, Adrian Villafranco and Angel Montes de Oca were named to the first team.
“It felt really good once I saw my name on the list,” Contreras Rueda said. “I was really happy. … All of our hard work in the whole season has paid off with our coaches pushing to become better players.”
Palmdale Aerospace Academy senior goalkeeper Dorian Madrigal was also named to the Division 4 first team.
