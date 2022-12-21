 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Boys Basketball | Vasquez Holiday Classic | Littlerock 54, Palmdale 48

Lobos defeat league foe Falcons in tourney

Littlerock to play in title game tonight

  • 0

ACTON — The Littlerock boys basketball team continued its hot start to the season on Tuesday at the Vasquez Holiday Classic.

The Lobos defeated Golden League rival Palmdale 54-48 to advance to the tournament championship game today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.