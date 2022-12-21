Lobos defeat league foe Falcons in tourney

ACTON — The Littlerock boys basketball team continued its hot start to the season on Tuesday at the Vasquez Holiday Classic.
The Lobos defeated Golden League rival Palmdale 54-48 to advance to the tournament championship game today.
Littlerock (9-3) will play Trinity Classical Academy, which played defeated Desert Christian, 71-32, on Tuesday night. The championship game will be at 6 p.m. at Vasquez High.
“They played good,” Littlerock coach Gene Myvett said. “Palmdale is a rival of ours in the Golden League, so we had a close one against them, winning by two. This one, they started in early on us, but then we caught them and took the lead. We kind of let them back into the game. We’ve got to learn how to close out games way better than what we’re doing right now.
“Still first half of the season, second half hopefully we get better with that and just finish everything good.”
Littlerock defeated Palmdale 52-50 on Dec. 7 in a Golden League game and the pool-play game in the Vasquez Holiday Classic proved to be another close contest, despite each team leading by double digits.
“I thought they played hard, especially against a league opponent,” Palmdale coach Greg Slade said. “They were up for it. I thought it was a great challenge from us to them. We played them one time earlier in the season they won, I believe by two. This game, we really wanted to come out and have a good showing. Came up a little bit short, but I thought they played extremely hard.”
Palmdale (4-8) jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game, as junior Jamari Owens hit two 3-pointers. Owens finished with four 3s and a team-high 16 points.
Littlerock rallied to cut the deficit to two, 17-15, by the end of the first quarter, on a layup by junior Sean Morgan, who also finished with 16 points, six in the first quarter.
The Lobos then outscored the Falcons 18-9 in the second quarter, as Littlerock junior William Young Jr. scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the second quarter to help give Littlerock a 33-26 lead at halftime.
Littlerock senior Travis Moore hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half.
“I think we did OK,” Young said. “I thought we could have played a little bit tighter. Shouldn’t have had that much turnovers.
“We played them in our league too. It’s cool to play them again and see what they’ve got. We can see them getting better. We could have done better.”
Littlerock extended its lead to double digits in the third quarter, when it outscored Palmdale 12-9.
“I thought it was in-game adjustments,” Slade said. “I thought there was some mistakes that we made. No. 1, William Young, kind of got hot towards the end of the second quarter and caught a rhythm. I think to start the game, he didn’t really have one. They came out and missed some shots that they are probably used to making.
“I thought that those in-game adjustments that coach Gene made were good for his team. We took too long to adjust to it. By the time fourth quarter came, the last couple of minutes, we were able to kind of push through that wall, but it was just too little, too late.”
Palmdale started chipping away at the deficit in the fourth quarter, cutting it to nine with three minutes and 45 seconds remaining on a layup by senior David Harper.
Harper hit a 3-pointer with three minutes remaining to cut it to 50-43 and Owens hit one from behind the arc with 1:50 remaining to cut Littlerock’s lead to 50-46.
Harper converted a layup with 1:10 remaining, but missed an and-one, cutting the deficit to two, 50-48.
That would be as close as the Falcons would get, going cold on a few opportunities in the final minute.
Littlerock sophomore Joaquin Fuentes helped seal the victory with a layup in the final minute.
Palmdale outscored Littlerock 13-9 in the fourth quarter.
“It’s definitely a good start,” Myvett said. “They all play together. They all know each other. It’s good right now.
“A couple of close games that we’ve lost against Pete Knight during one of our league games, we lost by two at home. Our games have been there. We’ve been in every game. We just need to learn how to close out the proper way and we’ll be good to go.”
Moore added nine points for the Lobos, Fuentes finished with four, all in the fourth quarter, and sophomore Mathew Monroy had two.
Littlerock is fourth in the Golden League with a 4-2 record, after finishing sixth in league last season with a 5-9 league record.
“I feel like we’re off to a good start,” Young said. “We should for sure be winning Golden League or at least trying it with Eastside. We’ll pick it up for the next half of the season.”
Palmdale is tied for fifth, with Highland, both with 2-4 league records. Palmdale tied for third in league last season, with Quartz Hill, with 8-6 records.
Palmdale will play The Palmdale Aerospace Academy in a consolation game at 4:30 p.m. today. Palmdale Aerospace defeated Desert Christian 78-33 in the early game on Tuesday.
Host Vasquez will play in a consolation game today at 3 p.m. against the loser of the Trinity Classical/Desert Christian game.
“It helps to stay sharp,” Slade said of the tournament. “But there’s also moments in it where you have to learn that the early practices, early in the season, the work you put in has to carry through, because there’s such a short turnaround time between games. You don’t have the time to be in the gym to tweak this or tweak that to make sure that everything is fine tuned. You’ve kind of got to do it on the fly, game to game. The guys have to have a level of chemistry and trust in order to do that.”
Harper finished with 15 points for the Falcons, eight in the fourth quarter, when he also had two blocks. Palmdale junior Jaelen Stenhouse finished with eight points, senior Anthony Arellano had six and junior Jayden Flowers added three.
“I feel confident in our guys,” Slade said. “I feel confident in who we have. David Harper, I feel he’s the best player in the Golden League right now.”
Palmdale resumes league play on Jan. 11, at Highland, while Littlerock hosts Quartz Hill on Jan. 11.
