Lobos’ CIF-SS run ends in semifinals

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys basketball team ended up second-guessing itself Friday night.
The Lobos believed if they had a better start to their semifinal playoff game against Sage Hill, the result could have been different.
Littlerock closed to within five points in the final minutes, but Sage Hill held on for a 55-49 victory in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4A semifinal game at Littlerock High School.
Littlerock (19-9) has already earned a berth in the State playoffs, by reaching its first semifinal game in program history.
“We started off slow and that’s why we ended up in a loss,” Littlerock junior William Young Jr. said. “If we had came out hard, we would have had a better game.
“How we played in the second half, if we started the game like that, we would have played way better.”
Young finished with a team-high 26 points, 10 in the fourth quarter.
Littlerock was outscored 15-9 in the first quarter and trailed by seven points at halftime, 24-17.
The Lobos trailed 39-32 entering the fourth quarter.
“I think we started too late,” Littlerock coach Gene Myvett said. “Started too late with the rebounding and just letting them get to the paint, to stop (Sage Hill junior Carter Bryant) from just cutting inside. We just started too late. I thought we were going to get that advantage having the bonus going into the fourth quarter, but we didn’t get any calls until late into the fourth. That put us in the double bonus, but that was already too late.”
Bryant, 6-foot, 8-inches, scored six points in the first quarter, 12 in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 28 points. He shot 14-for-14 from the free-throw line, including 6-for-6 in the fourth.
“We’re always going to be the shorter of the teams playing,” Myvett said. “They had some height advantage, but we were rebounding. We just missed a couple of loose balls. A couple of ones that slipped, the second-chance opportunities we gave them.”
Sage Hill 6-foot-6 junior Johnny Mayhew finished with 14 points.
Littlerock tied the game early in the first quarter on two layups by junior Sean Morgan, who finished with nine points.
Sage Hill (15-11) answered with a 6-0 run.
Young made a three-point play with two minutes and 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter to pull within two points, 19-17, but Sage Hill closed the half with a 5-0 run.
“I think the team we just beat was better than them and I don’t think we should have lost,” Young Jr. said. “They have the better player than the last team, but that’s about it. They’re not the better team.”
The Lightning started the third quarter with a 3-pointer by senior Shaan Patel and an alley-oop dunk by Carter Bryant from Patel to give Sage Hill a 29-17 lead.
Carter Bryant made a layup midway through the third to give the Lightning a 33-19 lead.
Young made a layup in the final seconds of the third quarter to cut Sage Hill’s lead to 39-32.
Littlerock sophomore Joaquin Fuentes made a 3-pointer early in the fourth to cut th deficit to 41-35.
Young made a 3-pointer and then a layup with 2:30 remaining to cut Sage Hill’s lead to 47-42.
Young made two free throws with 1:30 remaining, making the score 51-46.
Sage Hill had two consecutive turnovers, but the Lobos were not able to take advantage.
“We were able to execute down the stretch,” said Sage Hill first-year coach D’Cean Bryant, who coached at Fountain Valley the previous five seasons.
Morgan had nine points for Littlerock, senior Omari Penn had five points, sophomore Josiah Miller had four points and Fuentes added three.
“I’m still taking it all in, just all the support we’ve gotten and we’re still getting,” Myvett said. “Telling the kids this is the farthest we’ve ever gone, even when I played here. I’m still taking in the excitement of this and stepping forward.”
Myvett said the Lobos were able to have a successful season by developing chemistry off the court.
“Being best friends, being family, playing basketball outside of high school,” Myvett said. “Knowing each other’s chemistry. Knowing how each other plays. They have the system, knowing each other. The more camaraderie you have, especially with playing over the years and years together, that does play a factor. Instead of two new guys trying to mesh.”
Myvett started coaching at Littlerock in 2008, but has taken a few years off to play professionally.
Littlerock finished fourth in the Golden League with an 8-6 record.
The Lobos finished sixth in league last season with a 5-9 league record.
“I think, for me, it’s a bit too soon, because we’re still playing,” Young Jr. said. “I don’t plan on ending soon. Maybe when it ends I’ll feel a little emotion about it, but right now, I don’t see it ending. I don’t plan on it.
“That’s big, because our school has not gotten that in a while. It is big that we’re going to state at least, even though we failed here.”
Sage Hill will face Jordan in the championship game next Saturday. Jordan defeated Pacifica Christian 84-64 in the other semifinal.
Sage Hill advanced to the championship game in 2019.
“A lot of these guys actually saw that,” D’Cean Bryant said. “Now here we are, ready to go back next Saturday.”
Sage Hill lost in the first round of Division 4A playoffs last season.
