Lobos boys volleyball opens season with win

LANCASTER — The Littlerock boys volleyball team started the season with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 Golden League sweep of Antelope Valley on Wednesday at AVHS.
Junior Edward Rodriguez led the Lobos (1-0) with seven kills and added two aces, while sophomore Angel Villegas recorded four kills and eight aces and senior Armando Ramirez also recorded four kills with three aces and 16 assists.
