Lobos avenge lone loss of season vs. Bulldogs

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team avenged its lone loss of the season with a 2-0 victory over Highland on Wednesday at Littlerock High.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Highland, but damage to the field due to the recent rains moved the game to Littlerock.
The Lobos (9-1-2, 7-1-1 Golden League) lost to the Bulldogs (4-3-2), 1-0 on Dec. 2.
The two teams were scoreless in the first half on Wednesday.
Adrian Mota put Littlerock on the board 18 minutes into the second half when he converted a penalty kick.
Ten minutes later, Adrian Alvarez made it 2-0 for the Lobos on an assist by Joaquin Garcia.
Highland was awarded a penalty kick in the 75th minute, which was saved by Littlerock goalkeeper Nelson Flores.
“We defended very well today,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “I want to give a special shout out to our defenders for the shutout.”
The Lobos, who are tied for first place with Quartz Hill in the Golden League, play host to third-place Palmdale on Friday.
Highland, currently in fourth place, plays host to Antelope Valley on Friday.
— Eastside 5, Antelope Valley 0
— Quartz Hill 2, Lancaster 1
— St. Genevieve 2, Paraclete 1
BAKERSFIELD — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team made a stand at the end to defeat Bakersfield College 63-61 and halt a five-game losing streak on Wednesday in Bakersfield.
“It was nice to get off the losing wagon,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “The guys played hard and I thought their intensity was a huge part of their success.”
The ending was a nail-biter for the Marauders (7-12, 1-4 Western State Conference).
With 11 seconds left and AVC down by one, 61-60, Dakhari Lewis stole the basketball and was fouled while sinking a layup. He converted his free throw to put the Marauders up 63-61.
With four seconds left, he blocked Bakersfield’s shot off the glass for a huge block. Bakersfield had one last shot and Lewis tipped that one at the buzzer, sealing the victory for AVC.
Lewis finished with eight points, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal off the bench.
“He did a great job for us tonight,” Taylor said.
Evan Scott-Alexander led the Marauders with 13 points, adding three rebounds, five steals and two assists and Jonathan Daniels scored 12 points off the bench.
AVC plays host to Citrus College, ranked No. 3 in California, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Cathedral 86, Paraclete 77
LOS ANGELES — The Paraclete boys basketball team suffered its second straight loss in the Camino Real League, falling to Cathedral 86-77 on Wednesday.
The Spirits (20-3, 3-2 CRL) got in a hole early and trailed 48-28 at halftime. But they never quit and pulled within eight late in the game.
“We just couldn’t stop them,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We didn’t play very good defensively as a team. But (we) fought back from 20 down to within eight.”
Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 23 points and was named the team’s Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game.
Paraclete’s Donovan Ware scored 15 points, while Aaron Williams put in 14 and Devon Marshall added 11.
The Spirits look to get back on track on Friday at La Salle.
— Quartz Hill 65, Lancaster 23
