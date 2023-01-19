 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

Lobos avenge lone loss of season vs. Bulldogs

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team avenged its lone loss of the season with a 2-0 victory over Highland on Wednesday at Littlerock High.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Highland, but damage to the field due to the recent rains moved the game to Littlerock. 

