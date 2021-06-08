LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College announced the resignation of baseball coach John Livermont after 16 years at the helm on Monday.
The decision came after a Coronavirus-shortened season had the Marauders finish at 1-23.
“I have come to the conclusion that it’s time for the next chapter in my life,” Livermont said in a statement. “I have a beautiful, loving, and supportive wife at home that I cannot wait to spend more time with. Therefore I have decided that I’m going to step down as head coach with dignity and pride, so I can hold my head up high and take a long look back at a job well done. I will forever bleed maroon and silver.
“Throughout the years, I have been able to accomplish numerous goals that I set for myself and the program. Not winning consistently was the one that has worn me down to the point where the grind has taken its toll. With all of my heart, I love the program enough to let somebody else right the ship, so that in some small way, I can say that I maybe helped point it in the right direction, but just could not catch that gust of wind needed to get to the promised land.”
Livermont finishes his AVC coaching career with a 212-366 record.
After beginning in 2005, Livermont found early success in 2006 as the Marauders won 21 games, the most AVC had won in a season in 20 years. Under Livermont’s leadership, the Marauders broke school records for wins in 2007 with 27, the fewest losses with 12, and the most consecutive wins with 10. It was a part of the Marauders’ first winning season in 12 years. AVC also placed a record four players on the All-Foothill Conference First Team that year.
As the program’s sixth head coach, in 2012, Livermont became the winningest coach in modern Marauder history, passing Joe Watts’ 107 career wins. After being one of the fastest to reach 100 wins, he reached another significant milestone in 2019 when he reached his 200th career win.
“John is an incredible person. He leaves a tremendous legacy behind, and we were blessed to have him for so many years,” said Dean of Athletics and Kinesiology Tom Gang.
Before joining the Marauders, coach Livermont was the head coach at Palmdale High School for four years. His teams played in the CIF playoffs each of those seasons and were second place in the Golden League three of those. The Falcons never finished lower than third in league play.
Livermont played football, baseball and basketball for Eastmont High School’s Wildcats in East Wenatchee, Wash. He became a horticultural inspector for the state of Washington before moving to the Antelope Valley in 1984. Once in the AV, he went to work in the aerospace industry for Northrop Grumman, working on both the B-1 and B-2 bombers.
Livermont holds a master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University-Irvine and will continue to instruct Kinesiology courses at AVC.
“I am 100% dedicated to the AVC Athletic and Kinesiology Department and cannot wait to be the best Kinesiology Instructor for years to come,” Livermont said. “Thank you to those that have been a huge part of my baseball dream, and that’s my coaching staff. Thank you for being there for me and especially the student-athletes. I cannot forget everybody else that has been an AVC Baseball supporter. Of course, a very humble thank you to all of the players that I have had the sublime pleasure of being a small part of their collegiate endeavor.
“I am not saying goodbye, but if you want to see me, I will be diligently working in a classroom or with my precious grandkids, so how about just saying, ‘See you later!’”
