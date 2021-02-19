LANCASTER — The start of the modest two-team cross country meet was subdued, the whistle to signal the beginning was faint, but the magnitude was not lost on the runners, coaches and spectators.
The cross country race between Desert Christian and Lancaster Baptist High schools on Thursday afternoon at the Lancaster National Soccer Center was the first high school athletic competition in the Antelope Valley in almost a year, since athletics were shutdown in early March 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.
“We’ve been training since all the way back in June and winter training too,” said Desert Christian junior Brent Roetcisoender. “We’ve been very eager to race.”
The runners were as spaced out as possible at the start of the race and quickly began to distance from each other as the race wore on.
The course was a 5K, mapped out by the Lancaster Parks Department, who provided Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey with a map of the approved course, which was essentially two laps of the east side of the complex.
Visokey said he would move the starting line for a March 4 race at the LNSC against Faith Baptist, to make it closer to a familiar high school length.
There were 10 girls participating in the first race, with six from Desert Christian, and the second race featured a total of 18 boys, 12 from Desert Christian.
Desert Christian sophomore Emily Caddick won the girls race with a time of 23 minutes and 14.82 seconds, followed by senior teammate Megan McGrath (24:57.74) and Lancaster Baptist freshman Sophia Gebala (27:02.55).
“The course was interesting because the grass was soft,” Caddick said. “I think I did OK. It’s nice competing with people.”
Caddick missed the end of the last cross country season because of an injury, while the rest of the Desert Christian girls team made the CIF Prelims.
Roetcisoender won the boys race with a time of 17:29.32, but the Knights missed sweeping the top five spots. Lancaster Baptist junior Drew Whitman finished fifth (18:38.39).
Desert Christian senior David Caddick was second (17:49.99), senior Emerson Calhoun was third (18:10.81) and senior Daniel Caddick was fourth (18:24.39).
“It was alright,” Roetcisoender said of the race. “It felt miserable on the second lap because of the long grass. That kind of slowed me down, but it was a pretty good effort overall. Definitely was a good workout.
“We’ve done some very good races before this. We still have two more races to go. We’re hoping to have a really good track season, since we’ve been training and track season is right after this too.
“Last week was the first hard effort where we went all out. We did really good last week. We’re not having state this year. Coach was saying if we ran this times up in state, we would get a podium finish.”
Visokey said he was most disappointed that there will be no postseason for the runners, because he believes he has his strongest boys team since the 2016 Desert Christian team that won the state championship.
It was the first meet ever for Lancaster Baptist, fielding a new program.
Lancaster Baptist will also compete in the time trial at Central Park next week.
“It feels really good,” Lancaster Baptist cross country coach Larry Cox said. “It’s getting warmer now, which is kind of the opposite of a normal cross country season. We didn’t really start practice until the end of October.
“We’re going up against a really good opponent here. It was a good day for us.”
The field of teams Desert Christian can compete against from the Heritage League is smaller, as both Palmdale Aerospace Academy and Vasquez High are not fielding cross country teams because of the pandemic, according to Visokey.
Desert Christian started its season last week with a two-team meet against Trinity Classical at Central Park in Santa Clarita. The Desert Christian boys had the top five finishers, while the Desert Christian girls finished second.
The Knights will compete in a time trial next week at Central Park and hope to compete in the McFarland Invitational on March 13.
The last competition for the Knights before last week was March 2020 at the Oaks Christian Invitational, the only track meet last season for Desert Christian.
The track and field season is scheduled to begin in just a few weeks.
Like many other coaches and administrators, Cox was unsure of other sports, but was more optimistic for baseball and boys and girls golf.
Desert Christian boys basketball coach David Nurse was taking pictures at the meet, but will have no season this year, as the Knights had three boys sign up to play, if there is in fact a basketball season.
