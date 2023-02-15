LAWNDALE — The Littlerock boys basketball team held on to knock off No. 1-seeded Leuzinger, 60-59, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4A quarterfinals on Tuesday at Leuzinger.

The Olympians (22-9) had one last chance with 4.2 seconds left, but missed two shots. They tried for a third and it went in, but the clock had run out by then and the referees said there was no shot, preserving the win for the Lobos (19-8). 

