LAWNDALE — The Littlerock boys basketball team held on to knock off No. 1-seeded Leuzinger, 60-59, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4A quarterfinals on Tuesday at Leuzinger.
The Olympians (22-9) had one last chance with 4.2 seconds left, but missed two shots. They tried for a third and it went in, but the clock had run out by then and the referees said there was no shot, preserving the win for the Lobos (19-8).
Littlerock now advances to the semifinals on Friday where it will host Sage Hill.
Juniors William Young Jr. and Sean Morgan led the way for the Lobos on Tuesday.
Young scored 18 points with five assists, while Morgan posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Littlerock senior Travis Moore put in 14 points with five steals, while senior Omari Penn scored seven points with five rebounds and freshman Chailyn Finley added three points and four rebounds.
CIF-Central Section Division 5 First Round
CIF-Central Section Division 6 First Round
CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Quarterfinals
— Bishop Amat 3, Quartz Hill 0
