Basketball | State D5 SoCal Regional 2nd Round | PC 54, Littlerock 45

Littlerock’s historic season comes to end

Littlerock boys basketball

CHRISTINA RAMOS/Special to the Valley Press

Littlerock junior William Young Jr. (left) looks for an opening against Classical Academy freshman Brody Chapman (right) during Tuesday’s game at Littlerock. Young led the Lobos with 15 points in a 54-45 loss to Pacifica Christian in the second round of the CIF State Division 5 Southern Regionals on Thursday.

The Littlerock boys basketball team’s historic season came to an end on Thursday in the second round of the CIF State Division 5 Southern Regional playoffs. 

The Lobos fell 54-45 to Pacifica Christian, but made it further than any other basketball team in Littlerock history.

