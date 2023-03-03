Littlerock’s historic season comes to end

The Littlerock boys basketball team’s historic season came to an end on Thursday in the second round of the CIF State Division 5 Southern Regional playoffs.
The Lobos fell 54-45 to Pacifica Christian, but made it further than any other basketball team in Littlerock history.
“We took a tough loss tonight,” Littlerock coach Gene Myvett said. “But just talking to the guys, the school has made their first historic run in school history to make it to state for boys basketball. I’m definitely proud of them.”
William Young Jr. led the Lobos (20-10) with 15 points and added eight rebounds, while Travis Moore scored 12 points with eight rebounds and Sean Morgan added eight points with 11 rebounds.
Littlerock’s Omari Penn picked up five points, Chailyn Finley added three points and five rebounds and Joaquin Fuentes contributed two rebounds.
“It was an honor being a part of this historic season with the Lobos,” assistant coach William Young Sr. said. “The boys fought hard and left everything out on court this season. As a coach, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Lobos played their historic season with a six-man rotation, beating teams with much larger rosters.
“I commend them every day,” Myvett said. “They’re warriors. The training that we do, the cardio that we do, the running, the three-man weave layup drill, these guys, I commend them. They play hard all 32 minutes, some of them play the whole game. We just try to use timeouts for rest purposes.”
Myvett was not only proud of his players but also his coaching staff, which includes William Young Sr. and Ruben Ortiz.
“They have definitely put in a lot of time into this team that has been built,” Myvett said. “Coach Young is definitely highly dedicated to this program. He went to Littlerock as well. We were teammates in high school for a short period of time. Coach Ortiz, he’s the head baseball coach, but he still puts in time with the boys here for the basketball program.
“Me, just being a head coach, I thank them every time for running grueling practices and working with the kids. We try to get as much stuff as we can get done almost 24/7. This is true dedication from William Young Sr. and coach Ortiz and it plays over into the kids. I definitely thank them for that.”
The team and coaches are also thankful for the support they have received throughout the season.
“I just want to thank everybody — all the players, the parents, the school and especially the coaching staff that I’ve had for this season,” Myvett said. “Without them, this wouldn’t have happened.”
