Littlerock’s historic run has many family ties

LITTLEROCK — For a lot of the Littlerock boys soccer players, the program has been a family affair.
Junior Anthony Contreras Rueda and sophomore Adrian Alvarez are the third players in their families that have been coached by Javier and Gloria Meza, both having two older brothers who went through the program.
Junior Eduardo Hernandez Loera had an uncle and a cousin come before him, while junior Ricardo Morales Navarro, senior Alexander Deras and junior Leo Gutierrez each had an older brother on the team and junior Angel Montes De Oca had an uncle come before him.
Sophomore Adrian Villafranco and sophomore Angel Mota and junior Adrian Mota watched sisters play in the girls soccer program.
All of the players’ older siblings and other relatives have been supportive of this year’s history-making squad.
The Lobos will be playing in the their first CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship game at 4 p.m. today against Orange Lutheran at Littlerock High School.
They also won the Golden League title, sharing with Quartz Hill, for the first time since 2005.
“It feels good, because I know a lot of families that came here,” Villafranco said. “To change the history of this school is good, because we’re a small school, but we can achieve big things. It feels good to be able to do it.”
Hernandez Loera’s uncle Juan Carlos Perez and cousin Braulio Perez both played for the Lobos and have been supportive of the team this season.
“They’ve come out to pretty much every game,” Hernandez Loera said. “I really appreciate them coming, too.”
Juan Carlos and Braulio Perez were both seniors when Littlerock reached the quarterfinals for the first time in school history in 2015. The team was second in the Golden League that year.
“They’re saying that we should win it for them, for the school, mostly,” Hernandez Loera said. “It’s just special that we’re here. It’s not a big school, but it’s good. We have good players, good teams.”
Contreras Rueda’s brothers, Francisco Ramirez and Christian Ramirez, have also been supportive of him and the team this season. Christian was also on the 2015 team.
“My older brother (Francisco) has been to all my games and my other brother that’s younger than him (Christian), he’s been supporting me too and he’s going to come out, hopefully, to watch me in the final,” Contreras Rueda said.
He added that he is hoping he can get his brothers the title they always wanted.
“I’m very proud of the team, of what we have accomplished this year,” Contreras Rueda said. “Ever since my brothers were small, they always wanted to win CIF or be in the championship game. Now that I have the chance to do that, I want to win it and make history for Littlerock and the community.”
Adrian Alvarez’s brothers, 2010 graduate Ubaldo and 2013 graduate Ruben, have been supporting him on the sidelines, too, this year.
“They’re excited that we’re in the finals, because they couldn’t really do it,” Adrian Alvarez said. “And, we won Golden League, which they couldn’t do either, so it’s great.
“It means a lot. We worked hard to get here and, hopefully, we can win it.”
Adrian Villafranco’s enjoyed watching his sister, Melannie Villafranco, a 2020 grad, play soccer at Littlerock.
“They didn’t win a lot of games, but it was still cool to come and support, even though we were freezing,” he said.
Now, Melannie is returning the favor.
“She’s been to every game, I think, and she gets mad sometimes,” Adrian Villafranco said. “She’s very supportive.”
Other than their family members with ties to the program, the Lobos have also been motivated by last season’s semifinal loss and their coaches.
Littlerock allowed two goals in the final five minutes of last year’s Division 6 semifinal game and lost 2-1.
“It’s the feeling, not that you let them down, but knowing you could have done better,” Hernandez Loera said about what motivated him from that game.
The players came into the season knowing they could have gone to the title game and more determined than ever to get there.
“This year, we had a goal and our goal since the start of the league was to be champions of the league and win CIF,” Contreras Rueda said. “We achieved one goal already by winning Golden League and, hopefully, we can achieve another goal by winning CIF (today).
“It’s not just one person that wants this, it’s the whole group that wants it. I feel like that’s how we have made it far.”
The Lobos and freshman goalkeeper Nelson Flores have posted four straight shutouts in the playoffs. They defeated Camarillo 2-0, Adelanto 5-0, Geffen Academy 2-0 and Tesoro 4-0 to get here.
“It’s really given us a confidence boost,” Hernandez Loera said.
The defense has held strong from start to finish in each game.
“Since the start of the game to the end, we’ve been really concentrated, just make sure we get every ball,” Contreras Rueda said. “We don’t let any ball get away, we’re just really focused throughout the whole game and we’re very sharp back there.
“Our goalkeeper has been doing a really good job.”
Gloria Meza said the team has just turned it up a notch in the playoffs, playing even better than they did in the regular season.
“We’ve been playing with confidence and no matter what team we’re playing, we just play our game, we don’t let anything scare us and we’re ready,” Adrian Alvarez said.
They’ve also felt prepared for each game thanks to the coaches.
“Our coach is great,” Adrian Alvarez said. “He helps us a lot and motivates us and I think that’s why we’re here.”
Because of wintery weather on Wednesday, the Lobos had to practice in the small gym on campus, instead of on the field.
“It’s OK. I feel like we get more technical in here,” Contreras Rueda said. “We can touch more than if we were on the field.”
Today’s weather, with 42 degrees as the high and the Valley’s signature wind, might not be ideal for Orange Lutheran. They got to the finals by defeating Woodbridge 3-2 in double overtime, Bishop Amat 2-0, Great Oak 5-0 and Oxnard 1-1 on PKs, 4-2.
The players know that if they just continue to focus on what they can do and keep playing that way, they will come out with the desired results.
“I think we’ve got to go out there with a lot of energy, with the want to be able to go out there and play our game and control the whole game and be able to dominate the whole 80 minutes,” Adrian Villafranco said. “It’s going to be cold. I don’t think they’re used to that, so it might help us out a little bit. But, I still think they’re going to come out with everything, so we just have to go out there and give it right back.”
No matter what happens, the Lobos have plenty of alumni and community support behind them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.