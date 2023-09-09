 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Football | Littlerock 49, Desert 0

Littlerock picks up first win of season

Lobos rout rebuilding Scorpions at home

  • 0

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock football team knew it would have to rely on its younger players this season.

The Littlerock underclassmen delivered on Friday against Desert, helping lead the Lobos to their first win of the season, a 49-0 victory at Littlerock High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.