Littlerock picks up first win of season

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock football team knew it would have to rely on its younger players this season.
The Littlerock underclassmen delivered on Friday against Desert, helping lead the Lobos to their first win of the season, a 49-0 victory at Littlerock High School.
Littlerock improves to 1-2, while Desert falls to 0-3 to start the season.
“I’m definitely very proud of this younger group,” said Littlerock senior Coltrane Duggan, who had an early fumble recovery. “They know what it’s like to win. Our JV is undefeated so far and our JV is double dressing with varsity. That’s just how it is at Littlerock. We don’t have the numbers everyone else does. I’m definitely proud of the younger group. We had two freshmen score a touchdown today, which was amazing. I am proud of them.
“However, we do need to come back harder. AV is not going to be as easy to beat as these guys.”
Of the seven Littlerock touchdowns, four were scored by sophomores and another by a freshman.
Six different Lobos scored a touchdown.
Meanwhile the Littlerock defense forced four turnovers in the first half and held Desert to negative-one yard in total offense for the game. The Scorpions were held to two first downs, both in the first half.
“I’m proud of them,” Littlerock coach Joe Carnevali said. “In the beginning, we played as sloppy as anything, but that’s because we’re young. On that field I only have five seniors, the rest are all sophomores with seven freshmen getting legit playing time tonight. Out of the seven touchdowns, four were sophomores and one was a freshman. Those same kids that are freshmen ore sophomores all double dress, so they play JV and they’re undefeated. So the future is here. They’re coming and you watch for Littlerock in the future.
“These seniors, they are teaching these young kids how to play. They’re excited as hell playing with these young kids, because they all realize the ability they’re putting out there is what’s going to get them scholarships.”
The Lobos didn’t have many miscues in the first half, but one did happen early.
Littlerock fumbled and turned the ball over on its first play from scrimmage after recovering an onside kick to start the game.
The Littlerock defense stepped up on Desert’s first drive, as Littlerock senior Joseph Zamudio intercepted a pass.
The Littlerock offense stalled on the first four drives of the game, but on the fourth, Desert fumbled the punt, giving the Lobos the ball at midfield midway through the first quarter.
The Littlerock offense capitalized on the turnover, as sophomore Geovanni Nunez caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ezequiel Oropeza.
Littlerock scored on its final three possession of the first half to take a 28-0 lead at halftime.
“I think we played well, but we started off slow, but we picked up the pace,” Zamudio said. “We kept it aggressive. The older guys, we picked up the younger guys and got them firing, got them comfortable. Once we got comfortable, we just started rolling. Put it in the dirt.
“Overall a good game. We just got to come out and do better.”
Sophomore Kenneth Olson scored on a three-yard run early in the second quarter.
Sophomore Rodrick McGurie scored on a 13-yard run on the next drive and Olson scored on a 21-yard run with three minutes and one second left in the first half.
Olson finished with 33 yards rushing on six carries and McGurie had 58 yards rushing on five carries.
The Littlerock offense had six different players carry the ball a combined 28 times for 192 yards and five touchdowns.
“Coltrane is just a dominant force out there,” Carnevali said. “We can run behind his butt, as you can see.
“Him and Angel Flores are just blowing up the line out there and I’m proud of them.”
Oropeza threw for two touchdowns, completing 8-of-14 passes for 85 yards.
“(Oropeza), I’m so proud of him,” Carnevali said. “He had a year off his junior year, to come back and be a leader like he is, it’s amazing.
“In the beginning, we didn’t know we were going to play him at quarterback. We were debating between him and Zamudio and he clearly came out as our quarterback.”
Littlerock carried its momentum into the second half, scoring on the opening drive of the third quarter, as Zamudio caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Oropeza, giving the Lobos a 35-0 lead and starting a running clock.
Olson scored on a 9-yard run early in the fourth quarter and freshman Andy Murillo scored on a 5-yard run with under three minutes remaining.
There were four injury timeouts throughout the game for Desert players, including twice for senior quarterback Alan Chavez.
Junior Evan Dion completed 4-of-14 passes for 45 yards for the Scorpions.
Desert coach Justin Sulvetta was unable to attend the game, with assistant coach Gabriel Warfield filling in for him on the sideline.
“After this, its we’re on to the next one,” Warfield said. “Things happen. We prepare better. We review. Look at everything we can.
“As much as there is wrong, there is right there, too. Effort is the main thing. If they are doing that.”
Littlerock defeated Desert the last time the two teams played, in 2021, a 63-8 win at Littlerock.
Littlerock opens Golden League play next Friday at Antelope Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.