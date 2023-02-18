 Skip to main content
Littlerock High School Sports

Littlerock honors success of fall, winter teams

  • 0

LITTLEROCK — Littlerock High School honored its successful fall and winter sports teams with a pep rally on Friday afternoon in the courtyard. 

The boys basketball and boys soccer semifinal teams were honored along with the girls soccer team, the wrestling team, the boys cross country team and the new E-sports team.

