Littlerock honors success of fall, winter teams

LITTLEROCK — Littlerock High School honored its successful fall and winter sports teams with a pep rally on Friday afternoon in the courtyard.
The boys basketball and boys soccer semifinal teams were honored along with the girls soccer team, the wrestling team, the boys cross country team and the new E-sports team.
The boys soccer team is playing in the semifinals for the second straight year today at Tesoro High School in Rancho Santa Margarita. The Lobos were in the Division 6 semifinals last season, which was a first for them, and were bumped up to Division 4 this season. They have posted three straight shutouts in the playoffs this year.
Littlerock also won the Golden League title, tying Quartz Hill for the honor. It is the first league championship for the Lobos since 2005.
“That is huge,” Littlerock Vice Principal of Athletics Neil Love told the crowd.
The boys basketball team reached the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A semifinals for the first time in school history.
The squad, which has several players with above-4.0 grade-point averages, finished fourth in the Golden League to reach the playoffs.
They topped the No. 1-ranked team in Division 5A when they defeated Leuzinger in the quarterfinals, 60-59.
Leuzinger had a chance to go ahead with 4 seconds remaining, but missed two layups before making a third, after the final buzzer sounded. The referees signaled no shot and the Lobos held on.
Littlerock lost to Sage Hill High School on Friday in the semifinals. By reaching the semifinals, they qualified for the CIF State tournament for the first time in school history. That tournament will begin Feb. 28.
The girls soccer team finished fourth in the Golden League and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in years. They won their first playoff game with a 5-0 victory over Vasquez in the CIF-Southern Section wild-card round.
The wrestling team reached the team playoffs for the first time in several years after finishing third in the Golden League. The Lobos lost in the first round.
Littlerock senior Omar Ornelas won the Golden League title 132 pounds, while senior Saul Lopez was the Golden League champ at 160 pounds and William Mejia won the title at 170 pounds.
The Lobos sent 14 male wrestlers and one female wrestler to the CIF-Southern Section championship last Saturday.
Mejia finished sixth in his weight class, while Lopez was seventh, just missing out on advancing to the Masters Meet as only the top five wrestlers moved on.
The boys cross country team finished second in the Golden League regular season and were fourth at the league finals to qualify for CIF as a team.
The squad took third place in CIF-SS Prelims and were 12th overall in their division in the finals.
The E-sports team is new to the district and the school. The Lobos are currently ranked No. 1 in the Western Region.
Littlerock is hoping this is just the beginning of a sports renaissance at the school and are looking to get other sports back in the winning column, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.