Littlerock holds off Knight in boys soccer

PALMDALE — The Littlerock boys soccer team remained in first place in the Golden League with a 2-1 win on Monday at Knight High.
Littlerock (11-1-2, 9-1-1) scored two first-half goals and broke a 1-1 tie in the 40th minute against Knight (3-8-6, 1-6-4).
Littlerock sophomore Joaquin Garcia scored on an assist by junior Adrian Mota in the fourth minute.
The Hawks tied the match by converting a penalty kick.
Littlerock was awarded a penalty kick of its own in the 40th minute, with Mota converting the PK after he was fouled for the winning goal.
Littlerock freshman goalie Nelson Flores made four saves in the net for the Lobos.
“It was a cold one today,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “We have a few days to recover. It is always interesting to play at Knight High and the games are always intense.”
Littlerock will host Eastside on Friday.
— Quartz Hill 3, Antelope Valley 0
— Lancaster 2, Highland 1
— Eastside 76, Palmdale 59
— Highland 67, Lancaster 48
— Quartz Hill 78, Antelope Valley 41
— Knight 64, Littlerock 55
