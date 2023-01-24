 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Littlerock holds off Knight in boys soccer

PALMDALE — The Littlerock boys soccer team remained in first place in the Golden League with a 2-1 win on Monday at Knight High.

Littlerock (11-1-2, 9-1-1) scored two first-half goals and broke a 1-1 tie in the 40th minute against Knight (3-8-6, 1-6-4).

