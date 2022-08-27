 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Littlerock girls volleyball tops Desert for first win of season

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock girls volleyball team picked up its first win of the season with a 25-16, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Desert at home on Thursday.

The Lobos (1-2) were down 24-21 in the third set, but fought back to win five straight points to close out the set and the match.

