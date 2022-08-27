Littlerock girls volleyball tops Desert for first win of season

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock girls volleyball team picked up its first win of the season with a 25-16, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Desert at home on Thursday.
The Lobos (1-2) were down 24-21 in the third set, but fought back to win five straight points to close out the set and the match.
Kayla Portillo picked up 21 digs for Littlerock, while Carlita Spears and Marisela Ramos picked up six kills apiece and Rebecca Mazas added five kills. Spears added three blocks, while Mazas had four and Ramos and Irene Quilles recorded two apiece.
Quilles led the squad in assists with eight and added two aces, while Alyssa Moreno led the team with four aces.
“We’re definitely starting to find our groove,” Littlerock coach Samantha Falzone said. “Looking forward to starting the year and seeing what the competition is like.”
The Lobos open Golden League play on Tuesday at Antelope Valley.
The match was Desert’s first of the season. The Scorpions (0-1) open High Desert League play Sept. 6 at Boron.
