Littlerock girls soccer tops Eastside

LANCASTER — The Littlerock girls soccer team has played just 10 matches this season, but the Lobos have already had a dramatic improvement from last season.
The Lobos won their fourth match of the season on Tuesday, with a 2-0 Golden League victory at Eastside High School, matching their win total from last season.
Littlerock improved to 4-5-1 overall and 2-2-1 in league, also matching the number of league wins from last season. Eastside falls to 1-3-1 overall and in league, after entering the day tied with Littlerock for fourth place.
Littlerock finished 4-14 overall and 2-12 in league last season, seventh in the Golden League.
“I think we did a really good job,” said Littlerock senior Brianna Perez, a four-year varsity player. “Even in our pass game, I feel that we were playing really great. It’s just our finishing sometimes. We honestly have a really good team this year and I think we can make it far. We can make it to far places.
“I think we’ve been gradually improving, but those improvements have been really big this year. Like I said, I really do feel like we have a really good team.”
Perez scored the first goal for the Lobos, in the 30th minute from 15 yards on an assist from senior Biloxy Mendez.
“It feels really great,” Perez said. “Always scoring is amazing, but it’s a team effort. I wouldn’t just personalize it. We scored as a team.”
Littlerock seniors Brianna Montes De Oca and Audrey Ocampo both had two shots on goal in the first half.
Littlerock freshman goalie Graciela Jacquez, making her first start in goal, deflected and then covered a shot by Eastside sophomore Jacqueline Perez in the fourth minute.
“I need to practice some more,” Jacquez said. “I need to talk. I need to improve my talking skills and passes.”
Montes De Oca scored the Lobos’ second goal, in the 48th minute on a free kick from 20 yards, over a leaping Eastside goalie.
“It’s the final season, so we always want to go out big,” Brianna Perez said. “I know us seniors, me and Brianna Montes as well, we just want to score and we just want to make it big this year.”
Brianna Perez had a free kick from 15 yards go high in the 47th minute.
Mendez had a shot in stoppage time cleared by an Eastside defender.
Eastside was unable to capitalize on a free kick from 25 yards in the 51st minute, as a shot by Eastside senior Melanie Avalos was saved, dropped and then recovered by Jacquez.
“They played very well,” Littlerock coach Jose M. Gutierrez said. “It’s stuff that we’ve been working on and they showed it today. We’ve just been making sure that we are consistent throughout the match. We make sure that we have our system in play and we need to make sure that we are executing it.
“We knew that we were even with Eastside coming in. We know that we were battling for a playoff spot with some of the schools here. It’s a big week for us. The girls knew that we had to get a victory today. We go to Lancaster on Thursday. That’s a team that’s right underneath us in the standings and we’ve got to make sure we take care of business on Thursday. I’m going back home, I guess you could call it.”
Gutierrez is in his first season at Littlerock, after coaching at Lancaster High for 14 years.
“There’s talent at Littlerock and that’s one of the main things when I came over to Littlerock that I wanted to show everyone that Littlerock isn’t that bottom team that has always been there,” Gutierrez said. “We have talent here and I think we’ve been showing it with the results.
“Last year, we only won four games total. We’ve already matched that early on in the season. Last year, we only had two league victories. We’ve already matched that this season. We’re beating the teams that people thought we weren’t going to beat and we’re competing with teams that people thought were just going to run all over us.”
Even Jacquez wants to prove Littlerock doubters wrong.
“Improvement. Showing people who think we’re not good as a team, we’re improving,” Jacquez said. “We just want people to know we are a good team and we know how to play.”
Eastside had a stronger push in the final 15 minutes, with one shot deflected and saved in the 75th minute.
“I wish that they would have played with the intensity they played the last 15 minutes, throughout the game,” Eastside coach Ashley Singh said. “I saw much more energy towards the end once they had that sense of urgency. We need to have that the entire game. We have practice tomorrow. The girls know what they need to work on and Thursday we’re away at Highland.
“There was a period in the middle of the game where there was a little bit of complacency. Then towards the end, they realized, ‘We’re still in this. We can totally turn it around.’ I saw a lot more passes being connected, specifically up the right side.”
Singh said she liked the play of freshman Jade Reyes, brought up from junior varsity.
“I had a player come up from JV. She played right wing for us in the second half,” Singh said. “She did really well. She had a couple of nice passes if we had gotten there a little bit faster, it could have been goals.”
Sophomore Shaila Laurian played in goal for the Lions in the first half and sophomore Serenity Rowe played the second half.
Eastside finished tied for fourth place in league last season, but lost several players to graduation.
Littlerock plays at Lancaster on Thursday, while Eastside travels to Highland
Littlerock is off for Christmas break after this week and does not play again until Jan. 5, at Vasquez. The Lobos resume league play on Jan. 10, against visiting Quartz Hill.
Eastside does not play again until Jan. 10, at home against Knight.
