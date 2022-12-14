 Skip to main content
Girls Soccer | Golden League: Littlerock 2, Eastside 0

Littlerock girls soccer tops Eastside

LANCASTER — The Littlerock girls soccer team has played just 10 matches this season, but the Lobos have already had a dramatic improvement from last season.

The Lobos won their fourth match of the season on Tuesday, with a 2-0 Golden League victory at Eastside High School, matching their win total from last season.

