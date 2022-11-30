Littlerock girls soccer defeats AV High

LANCASTER — The Littlerock girls soccer team opened Golden League play on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over host Antelope Valley.
The Lobos (2-1, 1-0 GL) got on the board in the 18th minute when Brianna Perez found the back of the net on a recovered ball.
Perez also posted an assist on Littlerock’s second goal by Anabell Labra in the 51st minute.
Antelope Valley (1-2, 0-1) scored its goal with 9 minutes left in the game.
The Lobos play host to Highland on Thursday, while the Antelopes play at Eastside.
Other Girls Soccer Scores
— Eastside 0, Lancaster 0
— Quartz Hill 7, Palmdale 0
— Kern Valley 9, Mojave 0
— St. Monica Academy 9, Desert Christian 2
— Vasquez 4, Frazier Mountain 2
— Quartz Hill 84, Palmdale 4
— Antelope Valley 43, Littlerock 24
— Eastside 49, Lancaster 48
— Lucerne Valley 29, Lancaster Baptist 21
— Faith Baptist 43, Vasquez 13
— Riverside Prep 49, Desert 48
— Lancaster 66, Serrano 61
— Lancaster Baptist 53, Lucerne Valley 16
