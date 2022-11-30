 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Littlerock girls soccer defeats AV High

LANCASTER — The Littlerock girls soccer team opened Golden League play on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over host Antelope Valley.

The Lobos (2-1, 1-0 GL) got on the board in the 18th minute when Brianna Perez found the back of the net on a recovered ball.

