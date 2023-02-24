Littlerock falls in first title game

LITTLEROCK — It definitely wasn’t the outcome the Littlerock boys soccer team was hoping for in its first championship game.
Visiting Orange Lutheran jumped out with a goal in the first four minutes of the snowy and windy game and the Lobos couldn’t recover in a 3-0 loss, Thursday, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship game at Littlerock High School.
“They did a great job,” Littlerock co-coach Javier Meza said. “The other team came out really strong and hard. … I think that the weather hurt us a little bit, but they did a great job.”
It was the first goals allowed by Littlerock in the playoffs, outscoring opponents 13-0 in the other four rounds.
“They’re definitely a good team, very skilled,” Littlerock sophomore Adrian Villafranco said about the Lancers. “I just think they went out with more energy than we did and they showed it in the first 10 minutes.”
Two of the Lancers’ three goals came on free kicks around the goal.
The first goal came in the fourth minute when Orange Lutheran senior Jordi Pineda took a free kick from 25 yards and poked it into the top-right corner of the goal.
“That first goal, it was a good goal,” Meza said.
Getting on the board quickly was the plan for the Lancers (17-6-2), who knew that the Lobos (16-2-4) feed off of momentum.
“We just knew that because of the weather and the facilities, (Littlerock is) a very momentum-based team, they are a fortress at home,” Orange Lutheran coach Mike Oseguera said, “so, we knew that we had to get out on the front foot, couldn’t fall behind, because they’re such a good team. We just had to make sure we put them under pressure, got them uncomfortable, because we knew if we didn’t, they’d get momentum as the game goes.”
In the 14th minute, the Lancers were awarded another free kick from the left side of the goal inside the box. The initial kick was cleared, but Orange Lutheran got off another shot. As Littlerock freshman goalkeeper Nelson Flores came out to attempt the save, senior Jayden Jimenez headed the ball in for the Lancers.
In the 35th minute, Orange Lutheran had a well-placed throw-in and took a shot from the left side of the goal. Flores saved the shot, but the ball deflected off his hands and into the foot path of another Lancer player who tipped the ball into the net.
“They’re a very good team and we just fell asleep on those three goals,” Littlerock junior defender Anthony Contreras Rueda said. “They were good goals. When it was second half, it was just too late to come back.”
Orange Lutheran had the wind, and the snow, at its back during the entire first half. The snow, which fell for nearly the entire game, was blowing from south to north.
“They just took advantage of it,” Meza said.
On the other side, the Littlerock players had the snow blowing in their faces as they tried to get shots on goal.
“We didn’t expect the snow to come down that hard, but I feel like we improved in the second half,” Contreras Rueda said. “The first half, we started off too slow and then the second half, we improved.”
The Lobos had the advantage of the north goal in the second half, and had many more chances to score.
Sophomore Adrian Alvarez had a shot go off the left bar, while junior Eduardo Hernandez Loera and Villafranco both had shots saved by the goalie.
“I’m extremely proud of the boys,” Villafranco said. “We worked hard to get here, unfortunately we couldn’t win it all. But we still have to keep our heads up, we still have state.”
Orange Lutheran used two goalkeepers — Aiden Santana in the first half and Dillan Danks in the second half. Danks made several big saves to keep Littlerock off the board.
“They both played really well,” Oceguera said. “The one in the second half, he had some big saves for us. That’s why we put him in, because he’s taller. We knew being up 3-0 that they were going to start sending the balls into the box.”
Flores was also stronger in the second half as he kept a clean sheet and saved a few shots without having to face close free kicks.
“I think he did a good job,” Meza said.
Up until the final whistle, the Lobos fought to get a goal. Their opportunities just weren’t going in.
“Overall, I’m just grateful for this team and getting this far,” Contreras Rueda said. “We made history again. I just wish we could have won it, but it is what it is.”
Despite the loss, Littlerock is proud to have made school history. The Lobos have a chance to make more as they earned a berth to the CIF State Tournament by reaching the championship game. It is also their first time in the state tourney.
The title is Orange Lutheran’s second in school history. Their first came in 1999.
“I’m super proud of them,” Oceguera said. “Their ability all year was fantastic.”
Oceguera is in his second season coaching the Lancers.
“I only took the program over about a year and a half ago,” Oceguera said. “So to get the kids this quickly to believe in each other and to play as hard as they do and to go through our league, which is very difficult, and keep their minds focused and keep their heads right to get to a place like this, it’s a testament to their mentality and their relationships with each other.”
The state tournament brackets will be released on Sunday and the first-round regional matches will begin on Tuesday. The Lobos and the Lancers might have a chance to meet again in the regional finals.
“We’re just gonna shake this loss off and, hopefully, we see them back in state finals,” Contreras Ruedas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.