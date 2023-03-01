 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Boys Basketball | CIF State Southern Regional D5 First Round | Littlerock 55, Classical Academy 41

Littlerock continues history

Lobos win first state playoff contest

  • 0

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys basketball team played so well at the start of its CIF State Southern Regional first-round playoff game on Tuesday that everything the Lobos did after that was a letdown.

The Lobos jumped out to a 17-0 lead to start the game against Classical Academy, but could not match the first-quarter intensity for the rest of the game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.