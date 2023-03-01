Littlerock continues history

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys basketball team played so well at the start of its CIF State Southern Regional first-round playoff game on Tuesday that everything the Lobos did after that was a letdown.
The Lobos jumped out to a 17-0 lead to start the game against Classical Academy, but could not match the first-quarter intensity for the rest of the game.
Littlerock held on for a 55-41 victory over Classical Academy in a CIF State Southern Regional Division V First-Round game at Littlerock High School.
The Lobos (20-9) will play at Pacifica Christian on Thursday in a second-round game. Pacifica Christian (26-6) defeated Port of Los Angeles 97-54 in a first-round game on Tuesday.
“I definitely feel good, because we won and all, but I think the whole team is definitely disappointed in how we played,” Littlerock junior Sean Morgan said. “We know that is not a team that we should only beat by less than 20 points. We played sloppy, especially when certain players come out of the game and we start losing control. We definitely could have played better. We’re for sure happy we got this win, but we know we could have played way better and if we play like this in the next game, we’re probably not going to be as successful.”
Morgan scored eight of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter and junior Williams Young Jr. scored six of his 18 points in the opening frame.
Littlerock senior Travis Moore hit a 3-pointer to give the Lobos a 17-0 lead to start the game.
Classical Academy senior Dante Hinirichs made two free throws with one minute and 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter for the Caimans’ first points of the game.
Littlerock led Classical Academy (17-10) 19-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“I feel good. The way we started out the game was great, that’s what I wanted,” Littlerock coach Gene Myvett said. “That’s what I expect, for us to set the tone, to set the balance of the game. It’s always been that. I’ve been preaching that since we won the Vasquez Tournament against Trinity Classical Academy. Always set that tone. Come out with high intensity and energy, especially playing at home. Let’s do it. I expected that.”
The Lobos kept up the intensity, building a 20-point lead in the second quarter, 28-8.
Young finished with nine points in the second quarter and Morgan added six, but both Littlerock and Classical Academy scored 15 points each in the second quarter as the Lobos took a 34-19 lead at halftime.
“I think we had a very underwhelming performance,” Young Jr. said. “We always come out with goals and our goal was to not let them score over 30 and we did not do that. We played to the level of our competition.
“It was really annoying. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if, as a team, we got complacent by how much we were ahead by already, but we should have kept our foot on the pedal.”
Morgan also thought the Lobos got complacent in the game.
“I don’t think it is. I think we got complacent, personally,” Morgan said. “We got content with the lead we got. That’s why, little by little, they kept creeping back into the game, because we were happy with what we had, when we should have kept our foot on their neck and kept playing hard ball, but we didn’t.”
The Caimans chipped away at the Lobos’ lead and got to within nine points, 40-31 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter on a layup by Classical Academy freshman Brody Chapman.
Littlerock was able to answer with a layup by Morgan.
Chapman converted a three-point play with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, cutting Littlerock’s lead to 47-38.
Young made a short jumper with 3:20 left to give the Lobos a 50-38 lead and Morgan made a three-point play with 2:05 remaining to give Littlerock a 53-38 lead.
Chapman, who led the Caimans with 14 points, made a three-point play with 1:10 left, cutting the Lobos’ lead to 53-41, but Morgan answered with a layup with 30 seconds left.
The Lobos did an effective job of killing the clock in the final minute.
Moore and Littlerock senior Omari Penn both finished with six points apiece.
Littlerock was ruled by the painful memory of a 55-49 loss to Sage Hill in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4A Semifinal game at Littlerock High on Feb. 17.
“I told them, ‘The basketball gods did us a favor and gave us another opportunity to play this game.’ We lost and we lost at home. It was a bitter taste to our mouth, losing by six,” Myvett said. “We could have went further on, but we weren’t able to, so coming out here. We can’t take this one for granted.”
The Lobos agreed they were motivated by the semifinal loss.
“100 percent, because we don’t think we should have lost to Sage Hill,” Young Jr. said. “We think we messed up with that. We blew it. We wanted to come back and get the win.”
Sage Hill lost to Jordan 68-57 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4A Championship game on Saturday.
“Definitely. For sure, because nobody here wants to go home,” Morgan said. “No one wants their season to be over. Semifinals, we know if we lose, we got to state, but now it’s win or go home. I think everybody had that on their mind and no one is ready for this to be over.”
Littlerock continues to make program history, after appearing in the semifinals of the playoffs for the first time, the Lobos won their first State playoff game in their first appearance.
“I think, as of right now, I’m not really looking at it as making history, I’m just looking at it as what I should be doing,” Young Jr. said. “Making it to State. I think I’m a good enough player that I should be making it to State. It’s not really an accomplishment for me, it’s what I should be doing.”
Pacifica Christian also lost in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4A Semifinals, 84-64 to Jordan.
Classical Academy won the CIF-San Diego Section Division 5 Championship on Thursday, beating Santana 83-78.
