Littlerock boys tennis edges past Eastside

LANCASTER — The Littlerock boys tennis team overcame two singles forfeits to defeat Eastside 8-5 in a Golden League match on Tuesday at Antelope Valley High School.
Both teams fielded three doubles squads, but the Lobos had just one singles player, while the Lions fielded two singles players, giving them two forfeit wins.
Eastside led 3-0 after a 6-0 win from No. 1 singles player Antonio Solis, who only has one loss on the season.
But Littlerock tied the match with three doubles wins in the first round of play.
“I feel like we had a little bit of a slow start,” Eastside coach Madeline Garcia said. “Definitely the last round was way better than the first. But we also had some complications today getting the courts open, so they didn’t get as long of a warmup.”
The Lobos’ No. 1 team of juniors Pablo Jimenez and Tanner Briggs swept their three sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.
“I think me and Pablo make a good team,” Briggs said. “We really played good out there, especially returns and serves. I think we’ve had really good improvement from day one.”
They also enjoyed playing against the Eastside teams.
“I liked them,” Jimenez said. “They were all very nice and chill. It was really good.”
The duo said they’ve been best friends for two years, which has helped in their doubles success this year.
“We’ve known each other, so we know how we act and play together,” Jimenez said.
Added Briggs: “We help each other out always. Teamwork makes the dream work.”
Jimenez has been playing tennis since his freshman year, while Briggs picked up the sport after quitting baseball.
“These past two months I’ve been playing, I don’t regret a thing,” Briggs said. “Best choice I’ve ever made.”
Skyler Field and Angel Castro won two sets for Littlerock, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2 doubles, while the No. 3 team of Saul Lopez and Jonathan Atler also won two sets, 6-0, 6-3.
“I think the team did very good,” Jimenez said. “Just something that we can work on is communication.”
Littlerock singles player Ivan Millan had a big lead on Eastside’s Christopher Rojas, but Rojas came back to take a 6-5 lead. Millan won the next game to force a tiebreaker and pulled out a 7-6 (7-5) victory.
Eastside’s No. 1 doubles team of Herberth Zelaya and Gustavo Pulido lost their first set, but went on to win their next two 6-4, 6-2.
“We didn’t play so good in the first one, but the last two, I think me and my partner played pretty good,” Pulido said.
Added Zelaya: “I think the teamwork kicked in the last two matches.”
Both players are sophomores and just started playing tennis at the beginning of this season.
“Before tennis, we actually did wrestling, so it was a weird transition from wrestling to tennis,” Pulido said.
They both have enjoyed playing the sport and have picked it up quickly.
“I think the atmosphere and having a partner to rely on is amazing,” Zelaya said. “I think the game builds teamwork.”
Pulido had some nice slices throughout the day, and ended the final match on a winner to the left side of the court.
“It was fun. It feels nice to be able to win two,” Pulido said.
Most of the Eastside team, other than Solis, just picked up a racket this year and have shown vast improvement over the course of the season.
“If you would have seen their first match to now — because they all came in with no experience with tennis except our No. 1 player — they’ve improved,” Garcia said. “I’ve seen them improve a ton. That’s been fun to watch, now that they’re actually winning matches at the end of the season versus when we first started and they had no idea even what a tennis racket was or how to keep score.
“That’s been really fun to see them improve a lot. So, I’m trying to encourage them to come back again next year so they can improve even more on their skills.”
Eastside plays Highland on Thursday at AVHS, while Littlerock takes on No. 1 Lancaster at Antelope Valley College.
