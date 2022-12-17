Littlerock boys soccer shuts out Lancaster

LANCASTER — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Lancaster 2-0 in a Golden League match at Lancaster High on Friday.
Sophomore Adrian Alvarez scored two goals for the Lobos.
Alvarez scored in the 13th minute on an assist from sophomore Angel Mota and in the 54th minute on an assist by sophomore Joaquin Garcia.
Littlerock freshman goalie Nelson Flores had one save for the shutout.
Littlerock plays at Golden Valley on Monday.
— Quartz Hill 63, Knight 57
— Littlerock 63, Lancaster 46
— Palmdale 88, Antelope Valley 62
