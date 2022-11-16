LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team won its season opener, 18-0 against Desert Christian on Tuesday at Littlerock High School.
Littlerock jumped out with 11 goals in the first half.
Littlerock sophomore Adrian Villafranco led the Lobos with four goals and one assist and sophomores Joaquin Garcia and Adrian Alvarez both had hat tricks for Littlerock. Garcia had three goals and one assist and Alvarez had three goals and two assists.
Sophomore Saul Orozco had two goals and Leonel Gutierrez, Gabrial Alcaraz, Adrian Mota, Labra Anthony, Aidan Garcia and Anthony Contreras Rueda all had one goal apiece.
Matheo Alcaraz had three assists and Ricardo Morales Navarro had two assists.
Littlerock senior goalie Alexis Larios Martinez had one save in 60 minutes in the net and sophomore goalie Joaquin Garcia played 20 minutes.
Boys Basketball
7th Annual Hunter
Dodge Classic
LANCASTER — The Rosamond boys basketball team defeated Mojave 48-34 to open the second day of the 7th Annual Hunter Dodge Classic on Tuesday at Antelope Valley High School.
The Roadrunners moved on to the championship bracket semifinals where they will play Antelope Valley tonight at 7 p.m.
Mojave dropped down to the consolation bracket where the Mustangs defeated Lancaster Baptist 54-34.
Mojave takes on Wasco at home at 5 p.m. today in the consolation semifinals.
Desert defeated Barstow 55-35 and will also play in the championship semifinals against Highland (Bakersfield) at 5:30 p.m. today at AVHS.
California City defeated Cobalt 69-46 and will play in the consolation semifinals against Barstow at 4 p.m. today at AVHS.
