Littlerock boys, Quartz Hill girls win GL titles

PALMDALE — The Golden League Cross Country Finals had a runner win their third league title and another win their first on Wednesday afternoon at Pelona Vista Park.
Quartz Hill senior Brianne Smith won her third league title and only COVID canceling the season in 2020 prevented her from winning a fourth.
Highland senior Matthew Donis won his first league title after finishing second in the Golden League Finals last season.
Smith helped propel the Quartz Hill girls to a first-place finish overall, as the Royals had six runners finish in the top 10.
The Littlerock boys, with four runners in the top 10, had a narrower first-place finish, edging the Quartz Hill boys.
Smith finished first overall in the varsity girls race with a time of 17 minutes and 49.31 seconds, more than a minute faster than the second-place runner. Smith won with a time of 19:04.98 last year.
“I’m proud of how I did, with my time and everything, so proud,” Smith said.
Smith said her personal record is 16:28.
“I just took this race as like a workout,” Smith said. “I feel great. Really looking forward to CIF and hopefully can make it to State.
“It’s an accomplishment. I’m really proud. (Not having a league finals in 2020) is a little frustrating, but at least I got to run.”
Smith finished seventh in the CIF State Championships last year, earning all-state honors. She finished sixth at the CIF-Southern Section Finals in the Division 1 finals and 15th overall.
“Just keep advancing to State,” Smith said of her goal. “No time goal, necessarily.”
Smith’s teammate, Quartz Hill senior Laisette Rachal finished second with a time of 18:56.38 in her first time competing in the Golden League Finals.
Rachal did not run in the league finals last year due to shin and ankle injuries, suffering the injuries in the middle of the season.
“Pretty good. Getting healthier by the minute,” Laisette Rachal said. “I’m feeling better, trying not to get injuries. That’s the goal.
“I think it was OK. I feel I could have done a little better. My goal this year is to go to State for the 800, but that’s track, not cross country. Cross country I hope I go to State, as a team. I’m closer to going to State for the 800. I’m like 2, 3 seconds off. That’s the goal, to get my time a little faster.”
The Royals had the top three runners and five of the top six to finish first with 17 points. Highland, with two runners in the top 10, was second with 60 points, followed by Eastside (3rd, 82), Palmdale (4th, 120), Knight (5th, 136), Lancaster (6th, 144) and Littlerock (7th, 187). Antelope Valley did not field a complete team. The top four teams qualify for the CIF-Southern Section Prelims.
“I think dedication,” Laisette Rachal said of her team. “We have a lot of dedication and trust in each other. We treat each other like family. Stay positive 100 percent of the time. That’s the goal.”
Quartz Hill’s Giselle Andrade finished third overall with a time of 19:22.75, Palmdale’s Jenna Johnson was fourth (19:26.05), Quartz Hill’s Vanessa Montenegro was fifth (19:35.80) and Quartz Hill’s Lea Rachal was sixth (20:13.76) as a total of 49 runners competed in the girls varsity race.
Highland’s April Navas finished seventh overall (20:36.83) and was followed by Eastside’s Valeria Pacheco (8th place, 20:58.08), Quartz Hill’s Allison Wong (9th, 21:14.76), Highland’s Kaylee Miranda (10th, 21:18.11), Knight’s Addison Johnson (11th, 21:24.69), Quartz Hill’s Andelin Briggs (12th, 21:31.24), Highland’s Julia Sanchez (13th, 21:56.27), Highland’s Joan Cantila (14th, 21:59.37) and Eastside’s Stephanie Galindo Hernandez (15th, 22:43.62).
“The course wasn’t too bad, I don’t think,” Laisette Rachal said. “It had a lot of hills, but it was more of flat dirt for a lot of the course. Overall, I think it was pretty good.”
Donis easily won the boys varsity race, with a time of 14:34.56, one minute and 25 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
“It feels fine. It’s great,” Donis said. “I’m excited. I’m feeling fit for CIF, for the postseason. This is just step one in the big goals: to win State for Division 1. Yeah, that’s the goal.
“I wanted to get the course record, so I did that.”
Donis said Highland graduate Daniel Rodriguez held the course record with a time of 15:06.
“It was good,” Donis said of the record. “He was a big motivation for me when I first started running, so it’s nice taking his times now.”
Donis finished 21st in the State Championship Division 1 race last year, after finishing 10th in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 boys finals and 18th overall.
Donis said his time is about 30 seconds off his PR.
“I wasn’t close to PRing, but I wasn’t trying to,” Donis said. “I was just trying to win today.”
Donis finished second in the league finals last year with a time of 16:09.58, behind Highland graduate Cesar Cuevas.
“Last year was a little disappointing, but it was still fun,” Donis said. “This year I knew I was the fittest in the field, so I just wanted to run away from everybody. I also had somebody come out to watch me run, so I think that’s why I went out really hard.”
The conditions were almost ideal for the finals, with brisk temperatures, a bright sun and mild wind.
“The conditions were beautiful,” Donis said. “It was just a little windy, but it’s Palmdale it’s always going to be windy out here. The weather is nice and cool. It feels nice and the air feels nice and clear today. It feels good.
“The course, as good as always. I love it. This is my favorite course. I’m sad that this is my last time running it, but I ended it off with a bang, so it’s all right.”
Littlerock senior Jonathan Guerra finished second with a time of 15:59.47.
“It feels pretty good,” Guerra said. “My legs were burning the last 100, but I knew I had to push for my team if we wanted to win. I knew I had to beat the Lancaster kid, who did an amazing race. I did not expect that, so props to him. I’m just happy that our team won and we ran really good. We beat a really good team.
“I knew I needed to get out if I wanted space, because I don’t like running in close packs, so I knew I needed to get out. My team ran just perfectly, doing exactly what our game plan was and they ran it perfectly. They stuck with the Quartz Hill guys where they needed to and out kicked them at the end.”
Guerra finished 10th in the league finals last season, when the Littlerock boys finished third overall.
“I put in a lot of work over the season, because I wanted to improve my times and move up in the league,” Guerra said. “A lot of these guys really inspired me and pushed me to be better, like Daniel Rodriguez of Highland. Now he goes to CSUN. Cameron Smith from Quartz Hill. Bryan Edgar from Quartz Hill. They all inspired me to become the person I am today.
“I feel we have a really strong team. I feel like we can go really far in CIF and we need to just keep working and keep pushing ourselves to do better.”
The Littlerock boys, with four runners in the top eight and five in the top 12, finished first overall with 32 points, while Quartz Hill, with four in the top 10 and six in the top 14, was second with 42 points.
The Highland boys finished third overall with 73 points, followed by Lancaster (4th, 94), Palmdale (5th, 156), Knight (6th, 159), Antelope Valley (7th, 179) and Eastside (8th, 215).
Lancaster’s Issaiah Mccorvey finished third overall with a time of 16:01.61, Littlerock’s Alberto Iniguez was fourth (16:12.28) and Quartz Hill’s Hector Hebmann was fifth (16:15.29) in a field of 56 runners.
Littlerock’s Matthew Monroy was sixth (16:19.94) and was followed by Quartz Hill’s Eric Amaya (7th, 16:20.90), Littlerock’s Logan Mendez (8th, 16:24.39), Quartz Hill’s Daniel Zavala (9th, 16:26.20), Quartz Hill’s Malik Alexander (10th, 16:31.62), Quartz Hill’s Anthony Gonzales (11th, 16:31.92), Littlerock’s Leonardo Lopez (12th, 16:4.30), Highland’s Daniel Linares (13th, 16:48.01), Quartz Hill’s Gabriel Zavala (14th, 16:57.39) and Lancaster’s Juan Valencia (15th, 17:01.73).
The top 15 in both varsity races earned all-Golden League honors and the top 10 qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Prelims.
The Division 1 and 5 Prelims are Nov. 11 and the Prelims for Divisions 2, 3 and 4 are Nov. 12.
The CIF-Southern Section Finals will be held on Nov. 19. Both the Prelims and Finals will be held at Mt. San Antonio College.
The CIF State Cross Country Finals are Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
