LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Palmdale 1-0 in a Golden League match at Littlerock High on Wednesday.
Littlerock sophomore Adrian Mota scored a goal in the first half on an assist from freshman Adrian Villafranco.
Littlerock senior goalie Felipe Ramos made eight saves for the shutout.
Palmdale is the Golden League defending champion and CIF-Southern Section Division 4 champion in the spring season.
The Lobos (5-0-1, 2-0-1) finished with six shots on goal.
“We are very pleased with the team effort today. This was a great game,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “Our boys kept on the pressure and our defense led by caption Anthony Labra did a great job, along with Daniel Trejo and Misael Andrade, who held it together defensively for the Lobos today.”
Littlerock will face Knight on Friday.
Boys Soccer
Lancaster 1, Knight 0
PALMDALE — The Lancaster boys soccer team beat Knight 1-0 in a Golden League match at Knight High on Wednesday.
Lancaster striker Kyle Willey scored in the second minute for the Eagles, stealing the ball and connecting on a shot to the near post from 18-yards out.
Lancaster goalie Oscar Flores made five saves for the shutout for the Eagles (3-1-0, 2-1-0)
“The Eagles defense stood strong and was able to manage the pressure put on them,” Lancaster coach Lemuel Galvao said. “Crazy game! It was a real confidence booster that we were able to hang on for the win. Knight played well. I thought they were going to tie us up on multiple occasions. Every game is a lesson – this one had quite a few for us to learn from.”
Lancaster will host Highland on Friday.
