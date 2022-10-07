Littlerock beats Eastside for first GL win

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock girls volleyball team put up a fight against Eastside on Thursday and came out victorious.
The Lobos posted their first Golden League win of the season with a five-set, 25-14, 25-22, 17-25, 24-26, 15-12, victory over the Lions.
The last time the two teams met in league, Eastside won in three. The Lions also won in two sets in a tournament.
It was an emotional and happy win for Littlerock coach Samantha Falzone and her team, which includes 12 seniors.
“I’ve known from the beginning that they had the fight in them,” Falzone said. “I was really, really happy to see them finally get the win that they so much deserved.
“Their hard work did pay off.”
Rebecca Mazas led the Lobos (2-17-1, 1-11 GL) with eight kills, while Carlita Spears followed with six kills and four blocks.
Littlerock’s Irene Quiles recorded five aces, 15 assists and 23 digs and Kayla Portillo added 34 digs.
Littlerock plays host to Lancaster on Tuesday for its senior night.
Eastside (5-16-1, 3-9) plays host to Highland on Tuesday.
California City 3, Frazier Mountain 1
LEBEC — The California City girls volleyball team rebounded from a second-set loss to defeat Frazier Mountain in three sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, on Thursday.
The Ravens (15-13, 6-4 High Desert League) led for most of the second set, but the Falcons (9-8, 3-9) went on a run to get the set.
“After that, the girls really turned it up and played well,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
The Ravens’ middle hitters combined for 27 kills and wore down the Falcons.
“Frazier Mountain defended the middle attack very well in first two sets, but in the third and fourth sets, they just couldn’t handle it,” Moore said.
Ceci Foster led Cal City with 15 kills and three blocks, while Moon Boyd recorded 12 kills.
Setter Makayla Haggins racked up 36 assists and 10 digs for the Ravens and libero Marai Guinyard recorded 27 digs.
Cal City plays at Mammoth on Wednesday and at Bishop next Thursday.
Cross Country
Heritage League Meet 4
SANTA CLARITA — Desert Christian’s Mehari Winheim led the boys cross country team to its fourth straight Heritage League victory and Ella Dluzak won the girls race on Thursday at Quigley Canyon Open Space in Santa Clarita.
Dluzak won the girls race in 23 minutes, 19 seconds, just two seconds ahead of Vasquez’s Leilani McLaws (23:21).
It was Dluzak’s first win since the first league race of the season.
But the Knights finished third as a team, while the Mustangs stayed undefeated in the races.
Vasquez’s Marie Pape followed McLaws in fourth place (24:24), while Haley Rudd was sixth (24:42), Isabella Lara was seventh (24:46) and Mackenzie Van Omum finished 17th (30:40).
Trinity Classical Academy finished second in the girls race.
Desert Christian’s Ava Armstrong finished 13th overall (28:27), followed by teammate Angelina Saltzman in 14th (29:00), Aubrey Mendoza in 18th (31:06), Carmen Howlett (32:20), Ashlyn Hartness in 22nd (34:11) and Hannah Lee rounded out the scoring in 23rd (34:36).
Palmdale Academy Charter was fourth overall, led by Giselle Agostini’s 24th-place finish (35:37). Samantha Tesseo, Liliana De La Cruz, Abigail Cisneros and Gabriella Osoria all earned points for Palmdale Academy Charter.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy had two runners in the race and Maven Villagriacia finished third overall (23:58), while Valeria Hernandez took 16th (30:20).
Lancaster Baptist’s Sophia Gebala was 12th overall (27:34), while her teammate Natalia Salinas finished in 30th (41:38).
Winheim won four the fourth straight week with a time of 17:56, 30 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher from TCA.
Desert Christian’s Caden Ficke was fourth (18:39), followed closely by teammate Jacob DeVore in fifth (18:40). Chase Metter followed in eighth (19:47) for the Knights, while Isaac Muralles took 13th (21:07), Justin Baker was 15th (21:19) and Adam Goodale rounded out the scoring in 18th place (21:40).
The St. Monica Academy boys were second, followed by Palmdale Aerospace Academy in third, TCA in fourth, Palmdale Academy Charter in fifth and Lancaster Baptist in sixth.
Jonathan Maldonado was sixth for the Griffins with a time of 19:16. He was followed by teammates Abraham Gonzalez (16th, 21:33), Ryan Barillas (17th, 21:36), Eric Rodriguez (21st, 22:30), Anthony Ardon (27th, 22:37), Evan White (29th, 23:01) and Travis Estrada (31st, 23:20).
Gary Price led Palmdale Academy Charter in 11th place (20:36), Joseph Cone led Lancaster Baptist in 23rd (22:26) and Dillon Anderson led shorthanded Vasquez with a seventh-place finish (19:40).
The league meets for its fifth race of the season next Thursday at Vasquez High.
Girls Tennis
Quartz Hill 17, Knight 1
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team defeated Knight 17-1 to start the second round of Golden League play on Thursday at Palmdale High School.
“Our team is still short a couple of players and it’s great to see them playing so well even when we change the lineup,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said.
Chela Nilo picked up a 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 sweep at No. 1 singles for the Royals, while Skylar Antoniewicz won 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and No. 3 Lei Brillantes won two sets, 6-0, 6-1.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Kasey Faulk and Sukhmani Brar swept all three of their sets with 6-0 scores, while No. 2 Kelsey Moholt and Katie Lindsay won 6-3, 7-5, 6-2. No. 3 Calle Beguhl and Aleena Smith won two sets, 6-1 and 6-4, before Beguhl teamed up with Jocelyn Ortega for a 6-1 victory.
Knight No. 1 singles player Caroline Given won the Hawks’ lone point with a 6-3 victory against Brillantes.
The match ended with ice cream for all from Knight coach James Jutila.
“All the girls enjoyed the match and Coach Jutila wrapped up the day with ice cream for both teams,” Litchfield said.
Quartz Hill plays host to Eastside on Tuesday, while Knight plays Lancaster at AVC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.