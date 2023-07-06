 Skip to main content
Esports | Eastside High School | High School Esports League | National Championship

Lions win national title

Counter-Strike esports team makes Valley history

The Eastside High School esports team made history in May, becoming the first school from the Antelope Valley to win an esports championship.

The Lions won the High School Esports League Counter-Strike: Global Offensive national championship against Adlai E. Stevenson High School (Illinois) on May 14.

