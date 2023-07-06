Lions win national title

The Eastside High School esports team made history in May, becoming the first school from the Antelope Valley to win an esports championship.
The Lions won the High School Esports League Counter-Strike: Global Offensive national championship against Adlai E. Stevenson High School (Illinois) on May 14.
The six Eastside players — seniors Braden Booth, Oscar Reyes, Jair Hidalgo, Andy Villalobos and Yahir Mendoza, and freshman Anthony Rosa — won a $7,500 scholarship, split six ways for $1,250 each. They also received a banner and a trophy.
“The national championship personally means a lot to me because I grew up watching a lot of professionals play the game and I had always wanted to win something of my own,” Booth said in an email. “Being able to have one of our games streamed in a professional format with casters, a prize pool, and especially a trophy was everything to me.”
The game was streamed live on Twitch with commentators. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a five-on-five competitive shooter game. The teams are either terrorists or counterterrorists. There are three ways to win: 1. Kill the other team’s five players; 2. Terrorists plant a bomb and if it goes off, they win; 3. Counterterrorists can dismantle the bomb to win.
The grand final is 30 two-minute rounds where the teams earn points for different maneuvers. The competitors have to win by two points (rounds).
The Lions, however, finished the 30 rounds tied with Stevenson. That pushed the game into overtime. They played three overtime periods and won by taking out all five of the Stevenson team members to win the game 3-1. The game was virtual, so all of the players played from home. It was a nearly four-hour game played on Mother’s Day.
“The best part about the grand final had to be the feeling that went through all of us,” Booth said. “To be able to play for a bigger prize pool and a trophy for our school. It definitely was a long match, but in the end it was worth it.
“We won as a team by communicating and, yes, it was hard at times with how long the match was. We all kept our composure and kept fighting for something we knew we could win.”
Eastside coach Michael Morales was afraid the team would have to forfeit because none of the players would want to play on Mother’s Day. But, instead, the team was ready to go. They played a semifinal match before the grand final.
The Lions fought their way to the grand final in the double-elimination bracket after losing their first match of the tournament.
“I’m really proud of them,” Morales said. “I think they deserve it, because they’re really smart kids. They’re really talented and I’m glad that they were able to show it off by being able to say that they’re National Champions.
“It’s still kind of obscure. Not too many people follow high school esports, or even professional esports. … We did compete against all of the top Counter-Strike high schools in the country. … If this happened in football they’d be throwing parties and parades and stuff. Just know that this is a major achievement.”
Morales described himself as more of a facilitator for the team instead of a coach. He said he makes sure they are entered into the tournaments and ready to go, but the team members know the game more than him. Plus, the seniors have known each other since middle school and had a bond and solid communication skills, which are needed for the strategic game.
“It’s very easy for them to communicate and talk about what they need to do,” Morales said.
Playing with his friends was the highlight for Booth.
“My favorite thing about esports is being able to play with my friends and have something to play for,” he said.
The esports program started during the 2021-22 school year. The Lions played a few matches in Rocket League.
“I originally thought of nothing when I heard about it,” Booth said about the esports program. “My buddy Oscar, who was also on the CS:GO team, asked me last year to join the Rocket League team.”
The Counter-Strike team this year finished fourth in their league in the fall, which qualified them for nationals. They were fifth or sixth in the spring.
Morales said there are three goals he has for his players: learning leadership skills, feeling included in school activities and earning scholarships.
“Hopefully they learn communication skills, critical thinking skills and just practicing good teamwork,” he said. “I also hope they feel comfortable and being proud of the esports program at their school.”
Some students aren’t very athletic, but they’re skilled in other areas and esports can help them gain school spirit.
“This is a good way for kids who don’t play traditional sports to maybe represent the school and compete and still feel like they’re part of the school system,” Morales said. “My goal is to make other people feel like they’re also part of the school spirit, so to speak. They get super excited that we get jerseys now.”
Students can also earn scholarships to play on college esports teams as the program is growing across the country and world.
“There’s some kids that are so good at video games that this is a good way for them to get some exposure and potentially get recruited by colleges to go to college on a full ride,” Morales said. “Colleges have their esports teams now and they take it seriously. They’re going to be recruiting high school kids. … This is a good way to have kids from the Antelope Valley get exposed like that.”
Morales said the school and athletic director Gil Gomez have been supportive and proud of the program.
He also said they couldn’t have won their championship without the help of the Antelope Valley Unified High School District, which helped set up everything for esports in the Valley.
“I wanted to give credit to the Antelope Valley Unified High School District, because they had a big part in it,” Morales said. “They got into the esports program stuff early. They were able to fund building gaming rooms in each of the high schools, so that allows us to play our game. They bought top-tier gaming computers, they got the good internet and they also provide coach stipends.”
Morales added that Eastside will be joining the CIF esports league, which will probably consist of “very mild games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.