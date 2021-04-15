LANCASTER — On paper the matchup between Palmdale and Eastside was a good one.
One of the Golden League favorites Eastside was coming off a loss at Quartz Hill, while the Falcons opened their season with a victory against Littlerock.
It was supposed to be a test for both teams.
In reality, it seemed as though Palmdale forgot to get off the bus.
The defending state champion Lions were hungry and they feasted on Falcon meat with an easy 70-43 victory, Wednesday night at Eastside High School.
“The guys trusted each other and they were really working together,” Eastside head coach Cisco Munoz said. “We played as a team and we shared the ball.”
The Lions (1-1, 1-1) had a balanced scoring attack led by Nate Anderson, who did things on the offensive and defensive end. While he was swatting away shots by Palmdale, he also led his team with 13 points. Dominic Clayton finished with 12 points, including two 3-pointers in the first quarter which helped build the Lions lead. Every player on the roster scored for Eastside.
The Lions got off to a fast start in the first quarter. Eastside led 10-5 and kept pulling away grabbing leads of 16-5 and 20-5. It closed the first quarter when Makael Carter stole the ball and sprinted to the other end for a layup to end the quarter as the Lions led comfortably 24-9.
“It was a good game. I thought we played really good defense. It was definitely better than our last game (against Quartz Hill),” Clayton said. “We played more clam and we were communicating. This is a great win for us. It’s getting us warmed up.”
Following an Anderson putback, the Lions extended their lead to 33-12. Eastside’s defense was solid the entire night forcing the Falcons (1-1, 1-1) into several turnovers and easy transition baskets on the other end. The Lions held Palmdale to only two field goals and six points in the second quarter and led 42-15 at halftime.
“I was definitely pleased with our defense. The coaches made adjustments and the kids bought into it,” Munoz said. “This was a good win for us. Last week we were very rusty. We still have a lot of work to do.”
The Lions kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter after scoring the first four points of the session. Later in the quarter Camarie Medley (nine points), who was a spark off the bench, scored five consecutive points to give his team a 53-25 lead. Another steal and fast break layup by Carter who went coast-to-coast gave the Lions a 30-point lead, 55-25.
“We can play better. We lacked energy early. I thought we were competitive in the first quarter, but we didn’t figure out what switches to turn on or adjustments to make,” Palmdale head coach Greg Slade said. “They know they have to do the things we’ve been working on. You have to stick to your identity. A lot of these guys have to figure things out.”
In all the Lions netted five 3-pointers. Carter finished with nine points and Anahji Jenkins and James Scott each scored eight. Deon Smith chipped in with seven points.
Mansour Sanneh led the Falcons with 13 points and teammate Daniel Hopkins added eight, all in the fourth quarter.
