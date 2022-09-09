 Skip to main content
Girls Volleyball | Golden League: Eastside 3, Palmdale 2

Lions top Falcons for first victory of season

LANCASTER — The Eastside girls volleyball team made several rallies during its Golden League match against Palmdale on Thursday night.

The Lions trailed by a set entering the fourth set and then rallied when they trailed by three points in the fifth set, propelling Eastside to a 25-15, 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory over Palmdale at Eastside High School.

