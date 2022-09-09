Lions top Falcons for first victory of season

LANCASTER — The Eastside girls volleyball team made several rallies during its Golden League match against Palmdale on Thursday night.
The Lions trailed by a set entering the fourth set and then rallied when they trailed by three points in the fifth set, propelling Eastside to a 25-15, 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory over Palmdale at Eastside High School.
It was the first win of the season for Eastside (1-6, 1-3), while Palmdale falls to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in league.
“It feels great. It feels amazing,” said Eastside senior Maia Washington, a second-year varsity player. “It was the motivation from the bench. I also feel that our team, our mentality, the motivation from the stands, we did really amazing. I feel like us being on the court and the feel of loving volleyball is just beautiful.”
Palmdale jumped out to an early lead at the start of the fifth set and, after Eastside tied it at 2-2, the Falcons retook the lead and built a three-point advantage three times, including 8-5.
But Eastside responded and took a 10-9, then an 11-10 lead and finished the set and the match with a 4-0 run, getting an ace from senior Destiny Silva and then a kill by Washington on set and match point.
“Definitely just talking to our players and making sure they’re all right, even if they have a bad pass,” Washington said. “I feel like us communicating on the court was definitely the key to winning and getting back the points.”
The points sealing the victory sparked a loud jubilant celebration by the Lions, with the bench players and coaches rushing onto the court.
“It’s definitely much sweeter,” Eastside first-year coach Jennifer Montalto said. “Right now we have a saying where we want to be aggressive, confident and assertive. I can’t even think I’m so excited for them. That’s been our running goal since the start of this week. We’re taking that into our season.”
The evenly matched contest was marked with long rallies on points throughout the match, including the fifth set.
“My girls played good,” Palmdale seventh-year coach Briana Garcia said. “They had a little rough start. But we didn’t play at our full potential. This isn’t really how they really play.
“You win some and you lose some. We just go back to the drawing board and just keep learning as we go.”
Eastside won decisively in the opening set, never trailing after taking a 4-3 lead. Washington sealed the victory with a kill on set point and had the first point of the match on a kill.
Eastside sophomore Skymarie Murillo had two aces down the stretch for the Lions and senior Kaylah Schroeder had two kills.
Palmdale senior Valentine Trujillo had two aces and a kill in the first set.
Palmdale bounded back in the second set, never trailing after taking a 3-2 lead on a kill by senior Omega Smith, who had three kills in the set.
“I think it was a little push and a little yelling,” Garcia said of the second set. “It did get to them, and anger. They’re upset, only because they know they don’t play like this. I think in the second set they found their rhythm. They ended up getting the second and the third. Once you’ve got that rhythm, you’ve got it, but once we lose momentum, that’s when other teams come and start attacking. They do a good job of attacking. We just have to learn how to recuperate and get it together.”
The Falcons carried the momentum into the third set, leading from start to finish.
Palmdale jumped out to a 10-2 lead, on one of three aces by Trujillo in the set, capping a 6-0 run.
Washington had two aces and a kill in the set for the Lions.
Eastside responded in the fourth set, taking an early 2-1 lead, its first lead since early in the second set, and never relinquished it.
The Lions led by as many as seven points, three times in the fourth set. First, on an ace by sophomore Hannah Allanson, 9-2, and finally, on a block by Allanson to give the Lions an 18-11 lead.
“I just think a lot of the girls that may not have been playing a little bit here and there, took that time and stepped up to the plate and really showed that they want to be a winning team today,” Montalto said. “They do a really great job on our highs and keeping the momentum going for each other. They definitely have their backs.”
Allanson and Washington are two of seven returning players for Eastside, along with seniors Julissa Alatorre, Neveah Alexander, Hanna Bardalez, Olivia Aguilar and Schroeder.
Washington said teamwork will help the Lions carry the momentum of the victory forward.
“Definitely the drive of loving volleyball, watching volleyball,” Washington said. “Also, coming to practice and just continue to play and just talking it up with our team.”
Eastside finished fifth in the Golden League last season with a 3-8 record, right behind Palmdale, which was 5-9 in league.
Eastside will host Littlerock on Tuesday.
“I think the same thing. Staying on our passes. We’re still communicating as a team,” Montalto said. “We’re running high intensity practices to keep us going, kind of the same style as today.”
Palmdale has eight returning players: seniors Ximena Jimenez, Andrea Choy and Mia Arrivillaga, junior Darleen Estrada, sophomores Keiera Smooth and Lillian Ycaza and Smith and Trujillo.
Palmdale will host Lancaster on Tuesday. The Falcons will also play a makeup match at Quartz Hill next Friday.
