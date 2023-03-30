Lions survive Hawks

PALMDALE — The momentum swings in the Golden League boys volleyball match between Eastside and Knight were dramatic on Wednesday night.
Eastside won the first two sets, but then Knight rallied to win the next two to force a fifth set.
The Hawks carried the momentum into the fifth, building a four-point lead, but the Lions went on a 7-0 run to close out the set and with it a five-set victory, 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12 at Knight High School.
Eastside (10-2, 6-1) maintains sole possession of second place in league, while Knight (5-7, 4-3) drops into a three-way tie for third with Highland and Lancaster.
“It was a good game, but I felt we could have done even better,” said Eastside senior Nile Harrell, a second-year varsity player. “I don’t even know how to explain it.
“I think we got comfortable and then comfortable just hit us in the face. Just realizing that we were not going to lose this match.”
Eastside trailed by four points twice in the fifth set, 4-0 and 12-8, but then went on a 7-0 run to finish the match.
“I don’t know. I think it’s a little bit of nerves,” Knight coach Joe Susilla said. “I think we’re both evenly matched teams. I just think nerves, a couple of really bad unforced errors allowed them to get back in it and then it was a rollercoaster ride in the wrong direction from that point on.”
Eastside sophomore Damion Sanchez had two aces down the stretch and Nile Harrell had a block with a teammate on set and match point.
“They could have been better,” Eastside third-year coach Aaron Harrell said. “They could have been better. We started off strong, but then they kind of went in a lull and then we had to come back. We had to pull through everything.”
The Lions jumped out to win the first two sets.
The two teams traded the lead to start the first set and then Eastside never trailed again after taking a 9-8 lead.
Nile Harrell had four kills and two aces in the first set and senior David Carrasco had two kills.
Eastside led by as many as seven, 20-14, before Knight rallied to close it to three, 23-20, on a block by Erik Villamar-Teodoro and Adyn Saldana.
The Lions clinched the set on a back-to-back kills by Nile Harrell.
There were four lead changes in the second set before Eastside took a 20-19 lead.
The Lions clinched the set on the fourth set point. Nile Harrell had two kills and an ace down the stretch and finished with four kills in the set and Carrasco had three kills and an ace.
Knight’s Diego Ramirez had three kills and an ace in the second set and David Cova and Julian Ortiz had two kills apiece.
Knight rebounded and took the lead early in the third set, 3-2, on a block by Kier Tayag and Cova.
The Hawks led by as many as eight points, 23-15, on a kill by Villamar-Teodoro.
Tayag had two blocks in the third, Ramirez had two kills and Cova and Ortiz both had two blocks and a kill each.
The fourth set went back and forth, with five lead changes before Knight took a 13-12 lead on a long rally.
The Hawks led by as many as six, 19-13, on an ace by Brandon Licup.
Eastside pulled to within two, 22-20, on a kill by junior Isaiah Parker, but Knight answered with three consecutive points to close the set and force a fifth and deciding set.
Ortiz had a kill down the stretch and Tayag had back-to-back blocks to close the set, the first with Licup and the deciding block on set point was by himself.
“I thought we played consistent the entire match,” Susilla said. “The set scores were close every set. We played consistent. It’s going to win us the sets, even with a team that’s as good as you are, and we did that. Just at the end, we couldn’t maintain that consistency.
“Give it to Eastside. Those last points really sealed the deal for them.”
Ortiz had three kills for Knight in the fourth set and Licup had a kill, an ace and a block.
Nile Harrell had three kills and an ace in the fourth set, Parker had two kills and a block and Carrasco had two kills.
“Overall, I feel like we’re playing really good,” Nile Harrell said. “I think our biggest strength is offense.”
He added the Lions need to work on their trust.
“It’s building gradually,” Nile Harrell said. “We’re getting there.”
The Lions have eight returning players, including just two senior starters.
“Most of these guys I’ve had for three years so far,” Aaron Harrell said. “We’ve been building the program for the last three and we’re finally seeing the fruits of it.
“Overall, we’re doing good. We just need to hone in to get ready for playoffs, so we can actually make a deep run in there and do some damage, because we can compete with everyone here and do well, so we should be able to do it to them.”
Eastside finished fifth in league last season with a 5-9 record, behind fourth-place Knight (8-6).
Eastside will travel to Lancaster on Friday, while Knight will host Highland.
