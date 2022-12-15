Lions stay unbeaten in GL with win over Lobos

LANCASTER — Senior Amir Johnson led the Eastside boys basketball team with 25 points in a 48-39 win over Littlerock on Wednesday night.
Eastside senior Makael Carter added 14 points for the Lions, who improve to 11-1 overall and remain undefeated in Golden League play at 5-0.
“The boys did a really god job executing the game plan defensively,” Eastside coach Ashly McCullough said. “I’m happy with the success they have this year. They bought into everything I’m asking them to do.”
Eastside will play at Highland on Friday, the final league game before Christmas break.
LANCASTER — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated host Eastside 3-0 in a Golden League game on Wednesday night.
The Lobos (5-1-1, 3-1-1 GL) scored in the third minute and never looked back. Joaquin Garcia scored the first goal — on an assist by Ricardo Morales Navarro — and the second goal in the 35th minute, which was assisted by Anthony Contreras.
Adrian Villafranco scored the Lobos’ third goal in the 64th minute on an assist by Israel Aguilar.
Littlerock plays at Lancaster (0-5-1, 0-4-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday, while Eastside plays at Highland.
Knight 2, Antelope Valley 0
PALMDALE — The Knight boys soccer team defeated Antelope Valley 2-0 in a Golden League game at home on Wednesday night.
Ethan Maldonado and Omar Perez scored a goal apiece for the Hawks (3-2-2, 1-2-2 GL), both on assists by John Petryshyn.
Knight plays at league-leading Quartz Hill on Friday, while Antelope Valley (2-4-1, 0-4-1) plays at Palmdale.
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond girls basketball team opened the High Desert League season with a 62-12, road victory over California City on Tuesday night.
“It was a good game to kick off league for us,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “The team made extra passes all night and everyone got involved. However, we were sloppy at times and had a few too many turnovers. We will have to make some adjustments in practice to try and solve that issue.”
Senior Amber Jordan led the Roadrunners (8-5, 1-0 HDL) with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, while junior center Callie Morris also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and sophomore Kiley Perez just missed a double-double as she scored 11 points with nine steals.
Rosamond plays a non-league home game against Paraclete today before returning to league play on Friday at Frazier Mountain.
California City (2-4, 0-1) plays at Desert in a High Desert League game on Friday.
