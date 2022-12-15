 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Lions stay unbeaten in GL with win over Lobos

LANCASTER — Senior Amir Johnson led the Eastside boys basketball team with 25 points in a 48-39 win over Littlerock on Wednesday night.

Eastside senior Makael Carter added 14 points for the Lions, who improve to 11-1 overall and remain undefeated in Golden League play at 5-0.

