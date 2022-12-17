Lions stay perfect in Golden League

PALMDALE — It’s been a while since people have been talking about Eastside basketball.
Especially about the team being in first place in the Golden League standings.
But, this season, the Lions have had a resurgence under first-year head coach Ashly McCullough.
In an oddly contested game, Eastside remained tied atop the league standings with a 55-36 enigmatic victory over host Highland, Thursday night at Highland High School.
“I think we got a little complacent,” McCullough said. “Last year, this team only won seven games, so they’re still learning how to win. We knew Highland wouldn’t go away tonight. This was good for us to experience this.”
With the victory, the Lions (12-1, 6-0), ranked No. 5 in Div. 4AA, now sit alone at the top of the standings following Quartz Hill’s 63-57 defeat of Knight on Friday.
Eastside shot out like a cannon in the first quarter, while the Bulldogs left their offense in the locker room. The Lions outscored Highland 19-2 in the opening frame in front of a shocked partisan Bulldogs crowd. Highland’s only bucket came from Ernest Tescum at the 5-minute mark. The Bulldogs next points came following a bucket from A.J. Varela with 7:20 remaining in the second quarter.
“This game is a good character builder for us,” McCullough said. “A few weeks ago, we played a close game at Quartz Hill and we didn’t handle it the way we wanted to. But we are starting to recognize this is the way to get better. We responded much better (than at Quartz Hill). We need games like this because in the second half (of league) five of our seven games are on the road.”
Highland (3-7, 2-4) began to settle down in the second quarter as it began to chip away at Eastside’s lead. A bucket by Ben Estrada sliced into the lead, 25-14, with 2:37 left.
Devin Gully came off the bench and provided an instant spark for the Bulldogs. Gully, who led his team with 10 points, eight of those coming in the second quarter, hit a jumper, followed by two consecutive 3-pointers as Highland was right back in the game, 28-22.
The Lions, however, closed the half with a 6-0 run, all by Amir Johnson. Johnson hit a bucket as time expired and converted the 3-point play to push the lead back up by 11, 33-22. On the play, the Bulldogs were slapped with a technical foul and Johnson hit 1-of-2 free throws to give Eastside a 34-22 lead at halftime.
“When we have times like this, we don’t lose focus,” said Johnson, who had a game-high 20 points. “We got a little tired and we played slow and got a little sloppy. This was a good road win for us. This gives us an advantage over the rest of the league, except Knight, because they all have two or more losses. Later in the game, we were able to settle down, but I think we could have done more.”
The Lions’ defense has been holding opponents to an average of 36 points per game. Eastside forced the Bulldogs to commit 26 turnovers.
“We dug ourselves a hole early and fought back valiantly,” Highland head coach Chris Cole said. “We worked so hard to get back into the game, but in the fourth quarter we just continued to dig a hole. I’m proud of the way we fought. But we’re very young and the lack of experience showed, especially with our 26 turnovers.”
The Lions’ offense was stagnant in the third quarter and the Bulldogs took full advantage. They outscored Eastside 12-5 and only trailed 39-34 entering the fourth.
But, once again, Highland’s offense went into hibernation and the Lions kept getting easy, fast-break layups to pull away in the end. Just like the first quarter, the Bulldogs could only muster one field goal and two points the entire quarter. They were outscored 16-2, in the final frame.
“We just got a little too high in warmups and we got off to a rocky start,” Highland’s Jalen Gordon said. “In the second quarter, we cleaned things up, but in the fourth quarter, we dug that hole deeper and buried ourselves.
“We just have to continue to get better and limit our turnovers. Those turnovers led to our demise. We learned from this, though. We want to be that second- and third-quarter team, not the first and fourth.”
Gordon finished with nine points. Kyren Gates added five for the Bulldogs and teammates Tescum, Varela and Estrada each had four points.
Makeal Carter finished with 15 points for the Lions. Camarie Medley and Keyron Scott both finished with seven and teammate DeAngelo Riley had six.
