LANCASTER — The Eastside boys soccer team was dejected after a loss in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, not just because it marked the end of their season.
The Lions also were upset because they felt it was far from their best performance.
Eastside lost to Citrus Hill 2-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Quarterfinals game at Eastside High School.
The Lions (10-5-3) matched the furthest they had advanced in the playoffs. Eastside had advanced to the quarterfinals two years ago.
“Could have been better. It wasn’t our day. The other team came out wanting it more,” said Eastside senior Joel Ruelas, a four-year varsity player. “Unfortunately this is not how we wanted it ... We’ve been fighting, but at the end of the day the hard work and dedication we had during the season got us to this day.
“If we could have put away the opportunities we had, we would have had a way better record and a better chance to get us to the next game.”
Citrus Hill (13-0-1) had a stronger start, but also struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Eastside senior Kemmich Uribe had a shot on a free kick from 35 yards saved in the 15th minute.
Citrus Hill struck in the 34th minute, when senior Christopher Carrera scored on a free kick from 40 yards that took a high bounce over Eastside senior goalie Angel Gonzalez.
“Pretty sad. I feel like we didn’t play to our best,” said Eastside senior Matthew Renteria, a first-year varsity player. “We didn’t really come out and play the way we usually do. We kind of held back a little bit.
“I feel that me, myself, I could have definitely performed better. As a team, we didn’t come out and play the way we normally do.”
Eastside senior Diego Mireles had a header from 15 yards go too high in the 40th minute.
“The guys did pretty good, but definitely the other team brought it today,” said Eastside co-coach Luis Jimenez. “They deserve to win today.
“Even on bad days, you still have those opportunities. That’s what makes the difference between a championship team and a team that can’t make it to the next round. They had their chances and they scored two. We had ours, but they were not put away. That’s the difference. Tough loss, but that’s the way it is.”
The Lions had a much stronger start to the second half, but were still unable to capitalize.
Ruelas had a shot from 10 yards go just high over the crossbar in the 61st minute.
Gonzalez blocked a Citrus Hill shot in the 67th minute, but the Hawks struck again in the 69th minute.
Citrus Hill senior Noel Soto had his initial shot blocks by Gonzalez, but the loose ball went in to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.
Eastside senior Chance Shearer had a header go just high off a free kick by Ruelas in the 71st minute and junior Josue Guzman had a shot from 20 yards in the 74th minute saved.
“We just couldn’t finish. We couldn’t put them behind the net,” said Eastside co-coach Jorge Vega. “We had good shots at goal, but the ball didn’t go our way.
“We started the season with three losses, right off the bat. Our boys worked hard to get where we’re at now. To make it to the quarterfinals says a lot about all the hard work they put in. So when I talk about the pain and the hurt, right here, because I know they are capable of doing better. It just didn’t show.”
Eastside advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Artesia in the second round, 1-0, and Beaumont 2-1 in the first round.
The Lions finished fourth in the Golden League.
Citrus Hill won CIF-Southern Section championships in 2012 and 2016.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight coming to their home field,” Citrus Hill coach Aram Najar said. “They were just on a roll. I thought we executed the game plan extremely well. We came out with a bunch of will and just wanted to win the game. I think they came out strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.