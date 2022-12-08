Lions rally for win

QUARTZ HILL — The Eastside boys basketball team had spent considerable time preparing for its first road game, so the Lions were still confident, entering the fourth quarter trailing by one point.
Eastside outscored Quartz Hill by nine points in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 41-33 Golden League victory on Wednesday night at Quartz Hill High School.
Eastside (9-1, 3-0) trailed 27-26 entering the fourth quarter against Quartz Hill (2-5, 1-1), but outscored the Royals 15-6 in the final quarter.
“I’m very happy with how the guys played,” Eastside first-year coach Ashly McCullough said. “We spent two days really preparing for them, watching tons of film. This is our first league road game. We knew that this would be a tough one to pull out at Quartz Hill.”
Eastside led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Quartz Hill outscored the Lions 12-7 in the second to take a 21-19 lead at halftime.
The Lions took a 28-27 lead early in the fourth quarter on a steal and layup by senior Amir Johnson.
Quartz Hill junior Jaidyn Norman answered with a 3-pointer, giving the Royals a 30-28 lead that was short-lived, as Johnson hit a 3-pointer with five minutes and 55 seconds remaining.
Quartz Hill senior Tyler Ervin hit 1-of-2 free throws with 4:55 remaining to tie the score at 31-31.
Eastside senior Camarie Medley, a third-year varsity player, had a steal and layup with 4:10 remaining to give the Lions the lead for good, 33-31.
“I feel like we didn’t do our best,” Medley said. “We got off a little shaky in the beginning, but I knew that we were in control the whole time. I knew that we were going to get it right in the second half of the game. It’s me knowing my players, me knowing our team. I know what we can do and I know that we start off slow. I just know these things.”
Eastside senior Makael Carter hit a short jumper to give Eastside a 35-31 lead with 2:40 left.
Johnson sank two free throws with 1:34 remaining to extend the Lions’ lead to 37-31.
Norman converted a layup with 1:22 remaining to cut the deficit to 37-33, but it would be as close as the Royals would get.
“We gave ourselves an opportunity to win. We didn’t take advantage of it,” Quartz Hill coach Bernard Nichter said. “We got an opportunity, though.
“They made plays. We just didn’t and that was the difference. It’s all about who gets the momentum at the end of the game and they got it. We didn’t.”
Johnson made 1-of-2 free throws with 56 seconds left, Medley had a steal and a layup with 40 seconds remaining and Carter sunk 1-of-2 free throws with 17 seconds left to end the scoring.
“My teammates just talking to me and we’re all talking to each other, just keeping each other’s heads up,” Medley said of the fourth-quarter rally. “It just felt like we had it.”
Carter led Eastside with a game-high 15 points, Medley had 10 points and Johnson scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.
“The key was they just played the scouting report,” McCullough said. “We watched 10 hours of film on them. We knew exactly what each player was going to do and what their sets were. They trusted the scouting report. They trusted the coaching staff. They just executed to perfection.”
Norman led Quartz Hill with 12 points, Ervin had seven points, senior Isaac Valle finished with five and seniors Roman Armstrong, Ben Hardani and Jaden Fisher all had three points apiece.
“It’s just like anything, you have to have practice in order to succeed in anything you do,” Nichter said. “It’s hard to simulate pressure of late games. You can’t really simulate it in practice. It’s something you have to experience actually playing in these types of games. The more we play in them, the better we’re going to end up being, which is our ultimate goal is to just get better, which we are. We’re getting better, just not where I want us to be right now.”
Eastside built a six-point lead in the first quarter, as Carter scored seven points in the opening quarter.
Quartz Hill answered with four 3-pointers in the second quarter, by Fisher, Armstrong, Hardani and Valle, helping give the Royals a 18-12 lead.
The Lions went scoreless for the first 5:40 of the second quarter, until Johnson hit a jumper with 2:20 remaining in the first half.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, when Eastside outscored Quartz Hill 7-6.
Eastside senior Deangelo Riley scored four points for the Lions, but left the game early in the third with a foot injury.
Eastside will host Palmdale on Friday and Quartz Hill will play at Antelope Valley.
The Royals’ schedule was affected by the late cancelation of the annual Rosamond Tournament.
Quartz Hill tied for third place with Palmdale in the Golden League last season, two games ahead of Eastside.
