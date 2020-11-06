The Detroit Lions have put safety Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The list is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Detroit also put linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Matthew Stafford on the list earlier in the week.
Coach Matt Patricia wouldn’t discuss Stafford’s status for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.
“Commenting on his availability for the game would fall into the category of commenting on his health status,” Patricia said Thursday. “Trying to respect league rules and also out of respect for the player, I can’t comment on any of those things, other than just, again, what his status is on the roster.”
Chiefs close facility after staff member tests positive for virus
The Kansas City Chiefs closed their facility after practice Thursday when an unidentified staff member tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to continue its preparations remotely for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
The Chiefs became the third NFL team this week to close its facility due to positive tests. The Texans announced Wednesday night that a player had tested positive and all operations would be conducted virtually on Thursday, and the Bears cancelled their Thursday workout when another of their players tested positive.
The Chiefs have been remarkably clear of positive COVID-19 tests since early in the season, when a player on their practice squad tested positive before a game against New England. Fullback Anthony Sherman recently came off the COVID-19 list. He was placed on it because he had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive.
Bears cancel practice, close facility
The Chicago Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test. They said the player and all close contacts are self-isolating.
Coach Matt Nagy said in a Zoom call he is not on the list of close contacts, though he would not say which players — or how many — are. He was not sure if the team would practice on Friday.
Chicago is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday.
3 Texans linebackers out at Jaguars after positive test
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without three linebackers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive for COVID-19.
The team learned that Martin tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night and shut down the facility on Thursday. Martin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Interim coach Romeo Crennel said that starting linebacker Whitney Mercilus and reserve linebacker Dylan Cole would also miss Sunday’s game after contact tracing found that they had been in close contact with Martin. Both players will have to isolate for five days.
The Texans conducted their meetings virtually on Thursday and Crennel said he hoped they could return to the facility and practice on Friday if there were no more positive tests.
Wednesday’s positive test came after the team had to shut down the facility during last week’s bye after offensive lineman Max Scharping tested positive for the virus.
Crennel said both Martin and Max Scharping are doing well and have only experienced minor symptoms.
Colts staff member tests positive for COVID-19
The Indianapolis Colts say one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under the care of team doctors.
The team still planned to hold practice but anticipated doing team meetings virtually and away from headquarters.
The Colts say they have entered the league’s intensive protocol and are working with NFL officials and medical staff. The team staffer is in quarantine.
The announcement comes one day after Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Indy (5-2) beat the Lions 41-21 last weekend and hosts Baltimore (5-2) on Sunday.
Eight defensive players missed the Ravens practice Wednesday after Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Monday he had tested positive. Humphrey is the only one of the eight to test positive.
