Lions pick up first league victory

LANCASTER — It wasn’t a perfect game for the Eastside football team, but the Lions will take the results.
Eastside won its first Golden League game of the season, a 14-2 victory over Littlerock on Friday night at Eastside High School.
The Lions (3-6, 1-5) had four turnovers, two just one minute and 12 seconds into the game, and were penalized 17 times for 170 yards.
“I’m super excited. We got the first league win, third win overall,” Eastside coach John Quam said. “Had to grind out through turnovers, penalties. We didn’t make it easy on ourselves. The result was wonderful, but the process wasn’t great. We’re still working with one week to go.”
But Eastside also dominated the game at times.
The Lions finished with 257 total yards in offense, while the Eastside defense held the Littlerock offense to 88 total yards, zero yards in the first half, and five turnovers.
Eastside senior quarterback Quinndon Allen led the Lions rushing attack with 220 yards on 19 carries and a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
“I felt we played good, but we could have done better,” Quinndon Allen said. “We had a few mistakes that we can fix. It feels real good, finally a league win, our first one. It feels good, especially for our homecoming game.
“I wish I could have scored more and finished it.”
There were three turnovers in the first 1:12 of the game, as Littlerock also fumbled on its opening possession.
Quinndon Allen capped a five-play, 60-yard drive by the Lions on their fourth possession, giving Eastside a 6-0 lead at halftime.
The Eastside defense had a strong start to the second half, forcing a Littlerock fumble on the first possession of the third quarter.
Eastside junior Devin Nunley recovered the fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 Eastside lead.
Littlerock had its best drive of the game on its next possession.
Littlerock junior quarterback Peter Zamudio hit junior wide receiver Kohen Spruce with a pass just before the goal line, but the officials rule Spruce out at the 1-yard line.
Unfortunately, the play came on fourth-and-goal from the 23-yard line and the Lobos turned the ball over on downs.
Eastside senior linebacker Dewan Jenkins and junior Sullivan Landa both had a sack and recovered a fumble.
While the Eastside defense delivered, the Lions were backed up and while attempting to punt from their own end zone, a high snap went out of the back of the end zone to give the Lobos a safety.
Zamudio led the Lobos with 24 yards rushing on 15 carries and completed 6-of-21 passes for 66 yards.
Littlerock had a combined 22 yards rushing on 29 carries.
Zamudio also had an interception on defense, junior Shayon Nouri had a sack and a fumble recovery and junior Ray Guzman had two fumble recoveries.
Both Littlerock and Eastside entered the game with identical 2-6 and 0-5 records.
Littlerock was shutout in three consecutive Golden League games, while Eastside was shutout in six games this season, including four in the Golden League.
Eastside beat Littlerock 6-0 during the abbreviated five-game spring season. The Lions finished 2-3, while the Lobos went 1-4.
Littlerock defeated Eastside 18-6 in the 2019 season, when the Lobos finished 2-8 and 1-5 and the Lions were 1-9 and 1-6.
