Lions get first league TD in loss to Hawks

PALMDALE — The Knight High football team defeated Eastside 38-6 in a Golden League game on Friday night.
Hawks quarterback Day’quan Williams threw two touchdown passes in the victory.
Knight (4-3, 3-1 GL) also scored a defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown.
Melik Williams recorded a pick-six on a screen pass, while Hassaan Muhammad had a scoop-and-score after a blocked punt.
Eastside (2-6, 0-5) scored its first touchdown in league play on a rushing score by Quinndon Allen.
Knight plays host to Antelope Valley next Friday, while Eastside hosts Littlerock.
Quartz Hill 52, Littlerock 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill football team shut out Littlerock 52-0 in a Golden League game on Friday.
Drake Stanton opened the scoring for the Royals (4-2, 4-1 GL) with a 78-yard fumble return.
Quartz Hill scored early and often from there.
The Royals’ Aiden Agnor scored three touchdowns on eight carries for 106 yards, while quarterback CJ Crawford completed 7-of-11 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
Nick Williams picked up most of the receiving yards with 204 on six catches and one touchdown.
Quartz Hill plays Highland on Thursday, while Littlerock (2-6, 0-5) plays at Eastside next Friday.
Other scores
— Paraclete 24, Rancho Christian 14
— Antelope Valley 56, Lancaster 20
