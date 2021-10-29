Lions eke out win over Eagles

LANCASTER — On paper, the matchup pitted Lancaster’s high-powered offense against Eastside’s stingy defense.
The Eagles certainly had their opportunities, and the Lions did just enough offensively.
And, of course, the Lions’ defense did their job as Eastside held off Lancaster with a hard-fought, 6-0 victory, Thursday night at Lancaster High School, spoiling Senior Night for the Eagles and their fans.
“That was a heck of a ball game. We knew coming in their quarterback (Cedric SaMarion) was going to be good,” Lions head coach John Quam said. “I mean this is an offense that scored 63 points against Quartz Hill, so we had to give them their due. But our defense played so well. They’ve been the backbone for us all year.”
With the victory, the Lions extended their winning streak to two games. Both teams can apply for an at-large bid in the CIF playoffs, which begin next week.
Eastside (4-6, 2-5) only had 12 offensive plays in the first half as the Eagles dominated on the offensive side of the ball, however, no points accounted for that.
The only touchdown of the game came in the third quarter. The Lions, on fourth down and long, handed the ball off to Quentrel Allen and he did the rest as he slithered his way into the end zone from 24 yards out for a 6-0 lead.
“This was a great victory. It’s good to go out of the season with a victory. I thought our defense played so well,” Quinndon Allen said. “We stopped them when we needed to and held them to zero. We can always do better, and I wish we could have gone to the playoffs.”
Quinndon Allen, who mainly played in the Wildcat offense, rushed for 148 yards on 21 carries. He got better as the game wore on, finishing with 130 yards on 15 carries in the second half.
“This was disappointing, especially for the seniors. We wanted to go out with a bang for them,” Lancaster quarterback Cedric SaMarion said. “Tonight, I thought our defense really stepped up. They really forced Eastside to work really hard to score. Our motto moving forward is closing the gap. We had a good season, but we let a couple of games get away from us. I’m pleased with what the seniors did for us, and I’m excited about the future of this team.”
It’s not as if the Eagles (3-7, 2-5) didn’t have their chances to score. Lancaster had two dropped balls in the end zone, which would have put it on the board.
“We could have done a whole lot better. I’m proud of what we accomplished, but I wish I could have done better for our seniors,” SaMarion said. “We did a lot of things that nobody expected us to accomplish this season. We left some things out there offensively, but I’m proud of how everyone worked out there.”
SaMarion rushed for 107 yards on 21 carries and threw for 103 more. Receiver Elijah Thompson had six receptions for 83 yards.
“This wasn’t a playoff game, but both teams played with that type of intensity. It was a game of grit,” Quam said. “We actually shot ourselves in the foot on offense a few times, but this is a good way to go out.”
