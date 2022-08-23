Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers tackle Trey Pipkins III (79) and tackle Zack Bailey (78) participate in drills at the team’s practice facility, July 28, in Costa Mesa.

COSTA MESA — Brandon Staley acknowledged the Los Angeles Chargers still have plenty of work to do before shifting their focus to the regular season.

“We’re going to have to make some decisions here next week,” Staley said. “That’s why these next three practices, for us, we’re going to really try and take advantage of them, that way, we can make the decisions next week that we need to make.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.