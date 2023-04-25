APTOPIX LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Lilia Vu (right) celebrates on the 18th green with Anne-Lise Bidou after winning in a playoff against Angel Yin in the Chevron Championship women’s golf tournament at The Club at Carlton Woods on Sunday in The Woodlands, Texas.

 Eric Gay

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water on Sunday.

Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu went with putter from off the green and came up well short, but she converted from about 10 feet for the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.